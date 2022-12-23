Thacker, Roach, Swann, Lash claim Johnny CASA victories

Spencer Thacker, 16, captured top male overal honors is Saturday’s 17th annual Johnny CASA 5K.

Thacker crossed the finish line in 19:11.76.

His average mile pace was 6:10.

Three of the top five finishers were teenagers, including the top female finisher, Caitlyn Roach, 13, in 21:15.35.

Roach’s mile pace was 6:50.

Placing second in the men’s 5K were Robert Legault (19:34.66), followed by R.J. Scott (20:30.28) in third and Darrell Wargo (22:14.22) in fifth.

Johnny Nolen, for whom the race is named, came in 41st in 33:31.45.

Eighty-one runners finished the race.

Placing second in the female division was Ashley Shoup (24:10.56), followed by Karleigh Young (24:28.53) in third.

Brian Swann won the 5-Miler men’s division in 29:28.21, an average mile pace of 5:53.

Forty-seven runners finished the race.

Completing the top five finishers were Aaron Waters (30:27.16), Josh Mills (30:57.16), David Kiser (31:23.0) and Jason Sharp (32:26.78).

Frances Lash won the 5-Miler female division in 32:34.97.

Placing second through fifth were Nicole Ramsey (39:13.65) ,Tina Williams (40:46.33), Wendy Grider (40:56.73) and Jazzy Flanders (41:23.46).

Proceeds from the Johnny CASA 5-Miler/5K Run-Walk benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount.