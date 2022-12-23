 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL RUNNING

Thacker, Roach, Swann, Lash claim Johnny CASA victories

Spencer Thacker, 16, captured top male overal honors is Saturday’s 17th annual Johnny CASA 5K.

Thacker crossed the finish line in 19:11.76. 

His average mile pace was 6:10.

Three of the top five finishers were teenagers, including the top female finisher, Caitlyn Roach, 13, in 21:15.35.

Roach’s mile pace was 6:50.

Placing second in the men’s 5K were Robert Legault (19:34.66), followed by R.J. Scott (20:30.28) in third and Darrell Wargo (22:14.22) in fifth.

Johnny Nolen, for whom the race is named, came in 41st in 33:31.45.

Eighty-one runners finished the race.

Placing second in the female division was Ashley Shoup (24:10.56), followed by Karleigh Young (24:28.53) in third.

Brian Swann won the 5-Miler men’s division in 29:28.21, an average mile pace of 5:53.

Forty-seven runners finished the race.

Completing the top five finishers were Aaron Waters (30:27.16), Josh Mills (30:57.16), David Kiser (31:23.0) and Jason Sharp (32:26.78).

Frances Lash won the 5-Miler female division in 32:34.97.

Placing second through fifth were Nicole Ramsey (39:13.65) ,Tina Williams (40:46.33), Wendy Grider (40:56.73) and Jazzy Flanders (41:23.46).

Proceeds from the Johnny CASA 5-Miler/5K Run-Walk benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount.

