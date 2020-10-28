The Last Martinsville Rides

In 37 races at the track, Johnson owns an average finish of 9.32.

Johnson made his first start at Martinsville in April 2002 and finished 35th.

From the fall of 2002 to the fall of 2010, Johnson posted 17 consecutive top 10 finishes. Among those were 13 top fives and six wins, including his first in 2004, three in a row in 2006 and 2007 and back-to-back triumphs in 2008 and 2009.

Since that run, Johnson has returned to victory lane three times with back-to-back wins in 2012 and 2013 and his ninth triumph in October 2016.

Six of his wins are in Martinsville’s fall race. Only twice has he not been running at the finish.

That first win in 2004 came on a tragic day as a plane owned by Hendrick Motorsports crashed into the mountains of Patrick County in foggy conditions after the aircraft missed its approach at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in nearby Spencer.

The plane was en route to Martinsville for the race. All 10 people—eight passengers and two crew members perished.

There was no victory lane celebration following Johnson’s victory.

Johnson would not claim his second Martinsville win until two years later on Oct. 22, 2006.