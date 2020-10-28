The Last Martinsville Rides

MARTINSVILLE—At one point in his career, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson was knighted with the moniker Mr. Martinsville, a nickname given to him by his former Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jeff Gordon.
Gordon and past series stars Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip and Rusty Wallace were masters of “The Paperclip,’’ and Johnson made it a racing full house.
Gordon, Petty, Waltrip and Wallace all had their last Martinsville rides. Johnson’s final tour of the track is Sunday when the Cup series returns for the penultimate race of a 2020 season that was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson is retiring from full-time Cup racing when the checkered flag falls on the altered campaign following the season finale in Phoenix. His plans are to move to the Indy Car Series, which doesn’t stage as many events as the 36 scheduled in a normal Cup Series season.
Johnson is not a contender for an eighth championship as for the second fall in a row, he comes to Martinsville after having failed to qualify for the playoffs. In fact, he has only one top 10 showing in his last seven starts.
Oddly enough, that performance came in the track’s first night Cup race that was contested on a Wednesday night in June when he finished 10th, and on that evening, he scored a stage win and led 70 laps.
In 37 races at the track, Johnson owns an average finish of 9.32.
Johnson made his first start at Martinsville in April 2002 and finished 35th.
From the fall of 2002 to the fall of 2010, Johnson posted 17 consecutive top 10 finishes. Among those were 13 top fives and six wins, including his first in 2004, three in a row in 2006 and 2007 and back-to-back triumphs in 2008 and 2009.
Since that run, Johnson has returned to victory lane three times with back-to-back wins in 2012 and 2013 and his ninth triumph in October 2016.
Six of his wins are in Martinsville’s fall race. Only twice has he not been running at the finish.
That first win in 2004 came on a tragic day as a plane owned by Hendrick Motorsports crashed into the mountains of Patrick County in foggy conditions after the aircraft missed its approach at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in nearby Spencer.
The plane was en route to Martinsville for the race. All 10 people—eight passengers and two crew members perished.
There was no victory lane celebration following Johnson’s victory.
Johnson would not claim his second Martinsville win until two years later on Oct. 22, 2006.
Four of his wins are from the pole and three others are from top 10 starting spots. His third win on April Fool’s Day 2007 came from the 20th starting position, his worst in Martinsville victory.
Johnson is not the only driver making his last Martinsville start. Clint Bowyer, who is moving into the broadcast booth at series end, won the spring race in 2018.
Bowyer, who has driven for four car owners, makes his 30th start at the track Sunday.
Besides the victory, Bowyer has six top five finishes and 16 top 10s to his credit. He has failed to finish three races. His average start is 14.6 and his average finish is 14.4
Bowyer has completed 96.4 percent (14,018 of 14,539) of the laps he’s run and he’s paced the field for 572 laps.
Bowyer has won more than $2.1 million in races at the track.
