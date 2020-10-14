Denny Hamlin (No. 11), shown receiving service from his crew in the pits during a NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, is one of eight drivers who remain eligible for this year’s series championship. The Round of 8 races begin Sunday at Kansas Speedway and end Sunday, Nov. 1 at Martinsville. Also still eligible are Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch. Hamlin, a Virginia-bred campaigner, ranks second in points heading into Sunday’s race. He seeks his first Cup Series championship.
EIGHT DRIVERS REMAIN IN CONTENTION FOR CUP TITLE
RANK DRIVER POINTS RACE WINS
1. Kevin Harvick* 4,067 9
2. Denny Hamlin 4,054 7
3. Brad Keselowski* 4,035 4
4. Chase Elliott 4,027 3
5. Joey Logano* 4,022 2
6. Martin Truex Jr. * 4,017 1
7. Alex Bowman 4,009 1
8. Kurt Busch* 4,006 1
These drivers have been eliminated from championship contention: Cole Custer, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola and Kyle Busch
Of those, Custer, Byron, Blaney and Dillon each has won a race in 2020.
Four drivers will be eliminated following the Martinsville race on Nov. 1
The 2020 series champion will be crowned in Phoenix on Nov. 8
PLAYOFF WINS TO DATE: Kevin Harvick 2 (Darlington, Bristol), Brad Keselowski 1 (Richmond), Chase Elliott 1, (Charlotte), Kurt Busch 1, (Las Vegas), Denny Hamlin 1 (Talladega)
*PAST SERIES CHAMPION
REMAINING PLAYOFF RACES
10-18 Kansas Speedway** 2:30 p.m.
10-25 Texas Motor Speedway* 3 p.m.
11-1 Martinsville Speedway** 2 p.m.
11-8 Phoenix Raceway** 3 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
*NBCSN
**NBC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!