Denny Hamlin (No. 11), shown receiving service from his crew in the pits during a NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, is one of eight drivers who remain eligible for this year’s series championship. The Round of 8 races begin Sunday at Kansas Speedway and end Sunday, Nov. 1 at Martinsville. Also still eligible are Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch. Hamlin, a Virginia-bred campaigner, ranks second in points heading into Sunday’s race. He seeks his first Cup Series championship.