The skid is over: Eagles edge Liberty, 36-34

Editor’s Note: To make up for the lack of local high school and college football game coverage this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Franklin News-Post is taking a trip through its archives in search of key games involving Franklin County and Ferrum College with stories on those contests to be re-published.
Today, we begin with the Eagles’ 36-34 non-district victory over Liberty-Bedford, which opened the 2016 season and ended an 18-game losing streak by FCHS.
If there are stories on games that our readers would love to see again, contact the sports department by email (smarsh@thefranklinnewspost.com) and suggest them.
Franklin County put nearly two years of struggles and negative results on the gridiron in the past tense Friday night.
A running back returning to the program and a kicker who had never been involved with football until this past spring played instrumental roles in a 36-34 non-district triumph over Liberty in the season opener for both clubs at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
FCHS (1-0) secured the win when its defense stopped a potential, game-tying 2-point conversion with 1:42 left.
Moments later, the Eagles recovered an on-side kick before running out the clock to give second-year head coach J.R. Edwards his first win at the helm.
“I’m glad we got the win in the opener because our players needed to be rewarded for their hard work,’’ Edwards said.
“This (win) will help our team as we continue to buy into what we’re doing.’’
With the victory, its first in a season-opener since 2012, FCHS stops an 18-game losing streak, a skid that started with the third game of the 2014 campaign to a Magna Vista club that would capture the first of back-to-back Group 3A state championships that year.
The 18-game slide ranks second in program history in futility.
It ended five setbacks shy of the 23-game skid FCHS endured from the third game of the 1991 season until a 30-8 homecoming win over Cave Spring in the sixth contest of the 1993 campaign.
FCHS erased 28-19 third-quarter deficit by tallying 17 unanswered points.
The first of those points came in the closing three minutes of the third period — a stanza in which last year’s 0-10 club failed to score — when senior running back Tyrese Clark found the end zone from two yards.
Clark, who scored three touchdowns and rushed for a career-best 225 yards, gave FCHS the lead for good when he sprinted 55 yards for a TD with 11:49 showing.
Clark was FCHS’s top running back last year until he was suspended from the squad at the midpoint of the season for a violation of school policy.
Clark was permitted to rejoin the program following the conclusion of last season.
“I’m just trying to make up for my mistake,’’ Clark said when asked about his dismissal.
Besides his 55-yard TD dash, Clark raced 61 yards to the end zone to give FCHS its first lead, 13-7, in the second quarter.
Following Clark’s final TD, kicker Jakob Comer enabled FCHS to push the spread to 36-28 when he booted a 24-yard field goal.
Comer’s kick first hit the bottom support of the goalpost, then dissected the uprights twice, according to game officials.
Edwards said he opted for the field goal on fourth down despite the fact that Comer had failed to convert two point-after-touchdown (PAT) kicks in the first half, one of which was due to a bad snap from center.
Edwards said Comer has a soccer background, but that he’d never attempted to play football until this past spring.
FCHS didn’t have a placekicker at the time. Since then, Comer, who was involved with 7-on-7 offseason play, has continued to work on his craft and has developed a range of 30 to 35 yards, Edwards said.
Comer is only responsible for field goals and extra points. He does not kick off, Edwards said.
Liberty (0-1) entered the contest having won six games in a row in the series, a set that will include games in 2017 and 2018.
The loss overshadowed a four-touchdown, 266-yard rushing performance by running back Tyron Staples.
It was Staples who was stopped short of the end zone on the 2-point play. He was hit by a cast of FCHS defenders and the ball was dislodged from his grasp.
Liberty quarterback Brock Porter ran for 105 yards. His 44-yard pass to tight end Brock Lucas set up Liberty’s final TD, a 2-yard run by Staples.
Besides the 2-point conversion stop, FCHS’s defense recovered three fumbles. Two of those miscues were recovered by Jacob Smith.
FCHS quarterback Kaleb Smith rushed for 142 yards on 13 carries, including a 65-yard TD run.
Smith was 4 of 6 passing for 74 yards.
