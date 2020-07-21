There will be no ODAC regular-season and championship play this fall

FOREST - The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Presidents Council has voted to postpone conference competition and championship play in its fall sports at member schools, league officials said in a statement released late Tuesday afternoon.
Also postponed are winter sports contests scheduled prior to the end of the calendar year (Dec. 31), the statement said.
League officials did say that the conference does plan to stage league competition for fall and winter sports during the spring semester.
The decision affects football, volleyball, men's and women's soccer, field hockey and men's and women's cross country, all of which are played in the fall and the start of men's and women's basketball, men's and women's swimming and men's and women's indoor track and field.
Concerns over health and safety with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic brought on the conference's decision, Ferrum College Director of Athletic John Sutyak said in a statement released by the college's sports information office.
"Although we will not bring students back for preseason (workouts) early in August, Ferrum College intends to move forward with on-campus training, conditioning and practices within our athletic programs to the full extent that will be allowed under NCAA rules and regulations throughout the fall semester,'' Sutyak said.
"We intend for our fall sports programs to compete in regular-season competition in the spring (semester) of 2021 alongside our traditional winter and spring sports,'' Sutyak said.
Ferrum is in its third year as a member of the ODAC after a 30-year (1988-2017) association with the Division III USA South Athletic Conference.
“The ODAC is one of the nation’s premiere Division III athletic conferences precisely because of our long-standing commitment to the student-athlete experience at all of our institutions,” Dr. David Bushman, president of Bridgewater College and chairman of the Presidents Council said in the league's statement.
“In light of the broader public health concerns surrounding athletic competitions, the well-being of our campuses and everyone involved in athletic competition made this decision the right one,'' Bushman said.
"We have great athletic department leadership across the conference and a superb conference staff and we are all committed to hosting meaningful competition as soon as it is safe to do so,'' Bushman said.
“The conference’s leadership worked extremely hard to explore ways we might have conducted conference championships and competition in the fall,” ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston said in the league statement.
“Those conversations involved a number of options, but none of them could change the current impact of the virus and its prevalence in our society. A safe return for students and the sustainability of campus life is a priority for all our members,'' Bankston said.
"The combination of fall, winter, and spring sports in the second semester is challenging, but the ODAC is committed to providing all student-athletes with a meaningful conference regular season and championship experience in a safe manner,'' Bankston said.
