There will be no sandlot football in Franklin County this fall

There will no sandlot football in Franklin County this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It marks the first time since 1996, the year that youth tackle football returned to the county, that there has been no sandlot football.
Officials with Franklin County Sandlot Football Inc., which sponsors the sport, and the Roanoke County Department of Parks and Recreation, which sanctions league play, recently confirmed that youth tackle football has been postponed for 2020.
“There are no plans for recreation tackle football this fall due, in part to low enrollment at the conclusion of our registration period,’’ Athletics Manger with Roanoke County Department of Parks and Recreation Allen Hayes said in an email.
Hayes speculated that concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on the low registration numbers.
Also, the annual Jim Carroll Regional Sandlot Superbowl, which claims culminates league play each season with the crowning of division champions, will not be staged.
Franklin County Sandlot Football Association fields teams in 6U, 8U, 10u and 12U leagues.
Franklin County teams compete against opponents from Botetourt County, North Roanoke, Vinton, Cave Spring, Hidden Valley and Salem during regular-season play.
Franklin County Sandlot Football Association completed its 24th year of sanctioning youth tackle football in the county with last year’s Sandlot Superbowl.
Since 1996, nine Franklin County teams have won Sandlot Superbowl championships and 10 others have finished as the runner-up.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!