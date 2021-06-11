Thirteen-run frame propels Eagles to regional win

It was not unusual for the Eagles to have to rally from deficits this season. Eight of their 13 games have been decided by five runs or fewer.

“We were able to respond quickly. Normally (this season), we’ve waited until the fourth or fifth inning,’’ Forbes said.

The Eagles, who have won their last two games by a 27-2 combined count, take a seven-game winning streak into the semifinals where they will be matched against the winner of today’s Cosby-Ocean Lakes game.

If Cosby wins, FCHS visits the Titans, if Ocean Lakes wins, FCHS plays at home.

Cosby lost in the 2019 Class 6 state title game, the last year that a championship game was contested. The 2020 campaign was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thomas Dale had given up runs in other games, even against teams that were not scoring a lot of runs. Their pitchers were hitable, but we had to get those hits too,’’Forbes said.

“Our girls have been resilient this year this year with the COVID situation....It’s been a short season and I think we’re starting to get into a flow.’’

Manning, a freshman right hander, tossed a complete-game, four-hitter that featured 11 strikeouts.