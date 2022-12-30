Thomas Dale stymies second-half rallies to conquer Eagles

Keyode Rogers' job-related return to Franklin County during the Holidays has turned into a successful sojourn.

In each of the last two years, Rogers, a former Eagles head boys basketball coach, has led Thomas Dale to triumphs over Franklin County from the visiting team's bench inside Samuel M. Hawkins Central-Gymnasium.

Wednesday, the Knights (2-5) broke a five-game losing streak with a 55-51 win in the McDonald's Christmas Classic.

Franklin County (7-2) has lost two games by a total of five points to date.

The Knights doubled the Eagles' scoring total in the first half and led 30-15 at intermission.

Franklin County rallied in the third quarter by tallying the first 11 points of the frame, while Thomas Dale, which won for the first time since its season opener, did not net its first field goal of the second half until the mid-point of the eight-minute stanza.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Patrick Henry-Roanoke (7-1) bested Cosby (4-4), 57-48, which is steered by former Longwood University head coach Ron Carr.

The Titans opened their season with three straight win, followed by three straight losses and a split of their last two games.

Patrick Henry's win is its fifth in a row. Its lone loss is by a difference of two points to crosstown, Roanoke rival William Fleming.

The winning streak started with a one-point, 62-61 win over Franklin County at Hawkins Gym.

The Eagles tied the count on several occasions in the second half, but they led only once, 2-0, after scoring the game's first basket.

Franklin County trailed 48-40 with 6:37 left and by seven, 50-43, with 4:14 to play.

The difference was five points, 53-48, with 1:44 remaining and 53-51

at the 1:13 mark.

A 17-2 scoring surge in the third period by Franklin County produced a tie at 32 with 3:54 left.

Thomas Dale would break that deadlock seconds later before the Eagles would respond and force another stalemate.

The score was even at 36 until Thomas Dale tallied consecutive baskets for a four-point lead. The spread was six points, 42-36, heading into the fourth quarter.

Franklin County outscored Thomas Dale by 11 points, 36-25, in the second half.

The Knights swished seven 3-point field goals, five in the first half, including three in the opening quarter, and two pivotal treys in the final frame by sophomore Leron Pegram, both from the left corner.

The two triples were the only field goals Pegram made; he finished with six points.

The Knights made 18 field goals for the game and were 12 of 19 (63.2%) from the free-throw line.

Ten players contributed points to Thomas Dale's victory.

Ethan Minter and Marquis Knight two 3-pointers) paced the Knights, each with 10 points.

Also scoring were Ray Baugh with seven points, Jase Callaham (one 3-pointer) and Stephon Hicks each with five points, Shombe Jackson with four points, Xavier Page (one 3-pointer) and Jayden Teasley (one 3-pointer) and Yusuf White with two points.

The Eagles converted 17 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers and were 13 of 19 (68.4%) from the free-throw line.

Seven players scored for Franklin County.

Randy Clark and Eli Foutz (two 3-pointers) each scored 15 points to guide the Eagles.

Also scoring were Haven Mullins with seven points, Jordan Hering (one 3-pointer) with six points, Kendal Mattox (one 3-pointer) and Nasir Holland each with three points and David Kasey with two points.

The Eagles have non-district games against Cosby and E.C. Glass remaining before their Blue Ridge District opener against Staunton River on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2023.

THOMAS DALE - 13/17/12/13 - 55

FRANKLIN COUNTY - 9/6/21/15 - 51

THOMAS DALE (55) - Paige 1 0-0 3, Baugh 2 3-3 7, Teasley 1 0-0 3, Callaham 1 0-1 5, White 1 0-0 2, Minter 4 2-2 10, Pegram 2 0-1 6, Eldridge 0 0-0 0, Hicks 1 3-6 5, Jackson 1 2-4 4, Knight 3 2-2 10. Totals: 18 12-19 55.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (51) - Kasey 1 0-0 2, Holland 1 1-2 3, Mattox 1 0-0 3, Hairston 0 0-0 0, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Hering 2 1-3 6, Harvey 0 0-0 0, Clark 4 7-8 15, Foutz 5 3-4 15, Mullins 3 1-2 7.

Halftime score: 30-15 Thomas Dale. Three-point field goals: Paige (TD), Teasley (TD), Callaham (TD), Jackson (TD) 2, Pegram (TD) 2, Mattox (FC), Hering (FC), Foutz (FC) 2.