Three Eagles are competing in swimming regionals

Wagner ranks sixth on professional baseball’s all-time saves list—he is second among left-hand relievers—with 422.

The majority of those saves were achieved during his career with the Astros, the club that selected in the first round, 12th overall, in the June 1993 amateur draft following his junior campaign with the Panthers.

Wagner made his major league debut on Sept. 13, 1995 against the Mets in New York, and became the Astros’ primary closer in June of the following year.

Wagner was in the same draft class as former major league star Alex Rodriquez, who was taken No. 1 by the Seattle Mariners following his senior year of high school.

Wagner, a seven-time All-Star (1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2010) and a former National League Rolaids Relief Man of the Year award winner, pitched for the Panthers from 1991 to 1993 and also played one season of football for the NCAA Division III school.

Wagner finished his Ferrum career with a 17-3 record—he was used primarily as a starting pitcher—with a 1.63 ERA and he holds the Division III single-season record for strikeouts-per-nine innings at 19.1—109 strikeouts in 51 innings. He established that standard in 1992.