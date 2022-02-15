Three Eagles earn top 10 showings

VIRGINIA BEACH - Three Franklin County swimmers earned top 10 finishes in Saturday’s Class 6 Region A meet.

Malorie Teer finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly for the Eagles’ girls squad, while Landon Akers came in eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke and Isaac Anderson claimed 10th in the 100-yard butterfly for the FCHS boys team.

Akers broke the school-record time that he had attained earlier in the season in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The top five finishers in each event earned individual berths in the Class 6 state swimming meet.

Multiple individuals established personal-best times in a variety of events.

Included among those competitors are Olivia Dow (200-yard freestyle), Lexa Jetmar (200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly), Ethan Dow (200-yard individual medley), Gavin Pulley (200-yard individual medley), Grace Weaver (200-yard individual medley), Liam May (50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle) and Kailee Foutz (50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke).

Also, Anderson (100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle), Teer (100-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke), Akers (100-yard breaststroke), Claire McElvain (100-yard freestyle), Hannah Woodford (100-yard freestyle), Taylor Kitts (400-yard freestyle), Alec Dow (100-yard backstroke), Bode Hart (100-yard backstroke, 200-yard freestyle) and Ella Stump (100-yard breastroke).

The boys 200-yard individual medley, boys 400-yard freestyle and girls 400-yard freestyle quartets established personal-best finishing times.

Princess Anne was the host school for the championships.

Ferrum women place eighth in championship meet

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Ferrum College’s women’s swimming team placed eighth in a 12-team field in the four-day Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships, contested at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The Panthers totaled 83 points to finish ahead of Hollins University (82), Randolph College (76), Guilford (N.C.) College (60) and Greensboro College (50), which competes in the ODAC in men’s and women’s swimming.

Washington annd Lee University captured both the men’s and women’s team titles.

The Generals scored 933.5 points in winning the men’s championship. Roanoke College (743.5) was second, followed by University of Lynchburg (536), Randolph-Macon College (278.5), Bridgewater College (226.5), Hampden-Sydney College (163), Virginia Wesleyan University (137), Randolph (103) and Greensboro (60).

Ferrum did not post a team score.

The Generals totaled 957 points in claiming the women’s championship, followed by Randolph-Macon (544), Lynchburg (526), Roanoke (461), Bridgewater (235), Virginia Wesleyan (180) and Sweet Briar College (165).

“I was proud of our team for putting its best foot forward. They’ve worked incredibly hard since September and we got to see it come together at the ODAC Championships,’’ Ferrum head coach Margaret Bisnett said.

“We walked away with two new school records and 21personal best times.’’

For the Panthers, Elizabeth Montgomery finished 13th in the 1,650-yard freestyle and 19th in the 200-yard butterfly, Caroline Saalweachter placed in 18th in the 1,650-yard freestyle, Hunter Tharpe was 20th in the 200-yard backstroke, Emilee Fairman came in 14th in the 200-yard breaststroke and Laurynn Hackett, Jordan Prezio and Jada Waller were 42nd, 48th and 54th in the 100-yard freestyle.

The quartet of Tharpe, Saalweachter, Montgomery and Fairman placed 10th in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

For Ferrum’s men’s squad, Dom Philpot finished 20th in the 200-yard breaststroke and Ryan Gobble was 36th in the 100-yard freestyle.

“Our seniors really stepped up and showed perseverance, drive and enthusiasm through the lackluster performances and exceptional races,’’ Bisnett said.

“Overall, we swam well, met a lot of goals and have new time standards to achieve next year.’’

Roanoke's Ben Tate was voted the men's swimmer of the meet. He won two events: the 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard butterfly.

Tate broke ODAC and meet records in winning the 500-yard freestyle.

Tate hails from Boones Mill.

Washington and Lee's women's title is its 31st in program history, its men's championship is its seventh.

Neither Generals squad competed in the 2021 championships because of COVID-19 protocols associated with the meet.