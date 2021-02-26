Three-game weekend home series is canceled

FERRUM - Due to weather-related concerns, Ferrum College's three-game, weekend, non-conference baseball series against Spalding (Ky.) University at W.B. Adams Field has been canceled.
A doubleheader, with games set for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. start times, had been scheduled for Saturday and a 1 p.m. series finale had been slated for Sunday.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday, March 6 when the Panthers play Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival University of Lynchburg in a non-conference doubleheader.
Games are set for noon and 3 p.m. at Fox Field.
Also, a non-conference home game against Mary Baldwin University set for Wednesday, March 10 has been postponed.
Next Saturday's first game is the first of five straight away games for the Panthers.
The set of games ends on Saturday, March 13 when Ferrum opens conference play against Hampden-Sydney College.
Ferrum's next home game is a non-conference contest against Averett University, scheduled for Tuesday, March 16. First pitch at Adams Field is 3 p.m.
CIRCLING THE BASES: Saturday's non-conference softball doubleheader between Ferrum and Methodist (N.C.) University has been postponed and rescheduled.
The twin bill between the former USA South Athletic Conference rivals is set for Monday, March 8 at American National Bank Field.
The Panthers are scheduled to return to action Friday and Saturday, March 5 and 6 in the Mountain Blast tournament at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.
Ferrum plays Adrian (Mich.) College and ODAC foe Roanoke College each day with start times of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
The games against Roanoke are non-conference ones. Their ODAC doubleheader is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at American National Bank Field.
Ferrum takes an 0-2 record into the tournament.