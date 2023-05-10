McKenzie Oakes, Leighton Lang, and Bailey Smoot each found the back of the net Friday at Fred M. Brown Field as the Franklin County Girls JV Soccer Team avenged an earlier season loss to William Byrd 3-0.

“This was probably our biggest win of the season,” said Dave Campbell, Eagles head coach. “We lost to them 4-0 the first time out, and to rebound against them like this speaks volumes for the young ladies on the team.”

The score was knotted at the end of the first half, with both teams missing opportunities for points. Eagle goalkeeper Tempi Thornhill recorded five saves during the period.

“We were motivated to play today, but we just didn’t connect particularly well in that first half,” Campbell said. “The effort was there; we just weren’t quite firing on all cylinders.”

The second half was a different story.

Within the first five minutes, Lang found Oakes on a cross at the 25:20 mark that Oakes deposited in the goal for Franklin County’s first points.

“It was an unselfish play,” Campbell said. “Leighton is really good with distributing the ball. When one of your leading goal scorers is also one of your assist leaders, that says something about the well roundedness of her play. And McKenzie did a nice job of putting it away. Just yesterday she was working on that same shot in practice.”

Another 12 minutes elapsed before the Eagles found paydirt again. With 13:11 remaining, Mallory Brown assisted Lang to make the score 2-0 Franklin. Then with 3:09 left in the game, Smoot launched one that gave her and the team an unassisted insurance goal to put the Eagles up and the game out of reach at 3-0.

“Five people were in on three goals,” Campbell said. “I really like how these ladies play as a team and are willing to give up the ball.”

Campbell praised the defensive play.

“Our back line gets tighter all the time. We were working on a defensive strategy today that is kind of like a box-in-one in basketball where we designate a player to isolate another. It worked out well for us.”

The Eagles used both Kadence Smith and Cara Henderson in the defensive role.

“They are two of the quickest on the team, and they’re aggressive, so they were the logical choices to do the one-on-one guarding,” Campbell said. “They both did an excellent job of shutting down their opponent.”

Campbell also praised the play of center backs Ava Bowman and Lily Anderson.

“They keep getting more and more aggressive back there, and they did a great job of keeping Tempi from having to deal with too many threats,” Campbell said.

Thornhill notched seven saves for the second half, giving her 12 on the game.

The Eagles are 6-4-2 and 5-3 in the Blue Ridge District.