Three players account for R-MC scoring

FERRUM—Three players each netted one goal Saturday as Randolph-Macon College (R-MC) bested Ferrum College, 3-1, in the fall 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer opener for both clubs at Penn-Roediger Field.

The Yellow Jackets (1-0 in the ODAC, 4-4 overall), who led from wire-to-wire, broke a 1-1 stalemate with goals at 36:34 and 89:14.

R-MC led 2-1 at intermission and tallied the lone goal of the second half with less than a minute to play.

Olivia Owens, Abbey Muir and Maddie Bauman each netted a goal for the Yellow Jackets.

Two of the Yellow Jackets’ goals were produced by an assist—one each by Muir and Tyria Smalls.

Allison Setlak scored Ferrum’s lone goal at 22:13 on a header into the left corner of the next off a corner kick by Aubrey Billings.

The Yellow Jackets outshot the Panthers (0-1 in the ODAC, 1-6 overall) 20-8 and held edges in shots on goal (9-6) and corner kicks (8-2) at match’s end.

Each team committed six fouls.

R-MC was charged with two offsides violations, the only such infractions of the match.