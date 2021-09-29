Three players account for R-MC scoring

FERRUM—Three players each netted one goal Saturday as Randolph-Macon College (R-MC) bested Ferrum College, 3-1, in the fall 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer opener for both clubs at Penn-Roediger Field.
The Yellow Jackets (1-0 in the ODAC, 4-4 overall), who led from wire-to-wire, broke a 1-1 stalemate with goals at 36:34 and 89:14.
R-MC led 2-1 at intermission and tallied the lone goal of the second half with less than a minute to play.
Olivia Owens, Abbey Muir and Maddie Bauman each netted a goal for the Yellow Jackets.
Two of the Yellow Jackets’ goals were produced by an assist—one each by Muir and Tyria Smalls.
Allison Setlak scored Ferrum’s lone goal at 22:13 on a header into the left corner of the next off a corner kick by Aubrey Billings.
The Yellow Jackets outshot the Panthers (0-1 in the ODAC, 1-6 overall) 20-8 and held edges in shots on goal (9-6) and corner kicks (8-2) at match’s end.
Each team committed six fouls.
R-MC was charged with two offsides violations, the only such infractions of the match.
Bauman, the Yellow Jackets’ captain, attemped four shots, while freshmam Jamie Adams tookl three shots for the Panthers.
R-MC goalkeepers Abby Cook (4-2), with one, and Zoe Long, with four, combined for five saves.
Ferrum goalkeeper Abbey Hayes (12-2-1) finished the match with six saves. She played the match’s entire 90 minutes.
Ferrum falls to Washington and Lee, BridgewaterFERRUM—Washington and Lee University (W&L) and Bridgewater College defeated Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball tri-match contested Saturday at Wiliam P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Generals (4-0 in the ODAC, 12-3 overall) rallied from an opening set loss for a 3-1 victory.
Set scores were 18-25, 25-14, 25-8, 25-20.
The Eagles were triumphant in straight sets, 3-0.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-13, 25-21.
Carson Allsteadt paced W&L with 14 kills while Sydney Heifner and Val Sokolow each netted 13 kills.
Sokolow collected 12 digs and Caroline Gard finished with 10.
Ashley Webb distributed 53 assists, Katy Blain had five blocks and Allie Buchholtz served three aces.
Generals head coach Bryan Snyder claimed his 600th career victory.
W&L held advantages in blocks (9.0-6.0) and aces (7-6) at match’s end, while Ferrum had a 58-56 edge in digs.
For Ferrum (0-3 in the ODAC, 3-11 overall), Shelby Waltrip totaled 10 kills, 23 assists and 16 digs.
Taylor Joyner recorded 14 digs and Anna Rymer registered eight kills and a team-best .273 attack percentage.
Ashley Casey led Bridgewater with 12 kills and a .611 attack percentage, while Jessica Bissmeyer and Lauren Nofsinger each netted nine kills.
Grace Hayes passed out 36 assists and Grace Williams collected 12 digs.
Saryn Pennell registered 10 kills to lead Ferrum.
Also, Arielle Tritt recorded 11 digs, while Waltrip totaled nine digs and distributed 17 assists. Pennell and M’Kayla McBride each has two block assists.
Bridgewater finished the match with advantages in hitting percentage (.275-.183) and aces (8-4). Ferrum countered with edges in blocks (3.0-0.0) and digs (43-40).
Ferrum’s next match is today in Greensboro, N.C. against ODAC rival Guilford College.
Match time is 7 p.m.
Ferrum field hockey is defeated 5-0 at home FERRUM—Wilson (Pa.) College scored all of its goals in the first half Sunday and blanked Ferrum College, 5-0, in a non-conference field hockey match at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Wilson scored twice in the first quarter and three times in the second stanza.
Wilson (9-0) is undefeated this season; Ferrum is 3-6.
Four of Wilson’s goals were produced by an assist.
Wilson scored its goals at 3:27, 5:41, 16:24, 23:40 and 29:09.
Anna Frohm used two Brea Kelso assists to score her two goals.
Also scoring were Kelso, Michaela Singer and Emma Bounds.
Wilson held advantages in shots (18-3), shots on goal (11-1) and penalty corners (15-2) at match’s end.
Wilson employed four goalkeepers—Krista Nayadley (30:00), who collected her team’s lone save, Emma Moschetti (6:54), Allyson Shindler (15:00) and Emerson Grimes (8:06).
Ferrum’s T.J. Baker (3-4) played 30 minutes in the cage. She faced seven shots on goal, surrendered five goals and tallied two saves.
Anna Corsey saw 30 minutes of action in the second half. She faced four shots on goal and claimed four saves.
Ferrum committed 31 fouls to Wilson’s 28.
Harper was assessed a green card at 22:35 of the match.
Ferrum blanks
Meredith, 5-0RALEIGH, N.C.—Ferrum College tallied all of its goals in the first three quarters of the match Thursday in a 5-0 non-conference field hockey triumph over Meredith (N.C.) College at the MC Athletic Complex.
The Panthers (3-5) defeated the Avenging Angels (0-4), a first-year program, for the second time this season.
Both wins are by shutout.
Ferrum scored twice in the first quarter, once in the second stanza and twice in the third period, collecting its goals at these match times: 5:07, 6:45. 18:01, 36:14 and 38:47.
Victoria Tyler scored twice for the Panthers, while Jenna Theron, Dominique Harper and Reagan Aldridge each netted one goal.
Three of Ferrum’s goals were produced by an assist.
Harper registered two assists and Thabelo Nemulodi recorded one.
Ferrum outshot Meredith, 48-5, and held advantages in shots on goal (26-4) and penalty corners (7-4) at match’s end.
Tylena Brown took four shots for the Avenging Angels.
Meredith goalkeeper Shae-Lynn Henderson (0-4) played the match’s entire 60 minutes and collected 21 saves.
Ferrum goalkeeper T.J. Baker (3-3) saw 30 minutes of action and had no saves, while Anna Corsey played 30 minutes and totaled four saves.