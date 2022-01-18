Three-point marksmanship a plus for Patriots

Jack Faulkner’s canvas of creativity Thursday was not a notebook of paper, but an arc on a basketball court with goals, rims nets and fans to admire his work.

With a flick of a wrist—and not a stroke of a pen—he made long distance seem like short distance and helped Patrick Henry author a 10th victory, 79-51 over conquered, non-district antagonist Franklin County in a boys varsity basketball contest at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Faulkner, who finished with a game-best 21 points, swished six of his team’s 12 3-point field goals as the Patriots (10-3) bested the Eagles (5-8) for the second time this season.

PH tallied more than half of its points, 45 was the exact count, in the first and third periods, winning those quarters 23-7 and 22-14.

The Eagles suffered their second straight defeat.

FCHS opened the game with an Eli Foutz 3-pointer at 7:06.

That marked the only time the Eagles held the lead.

The Patriots responded with a 13-0 run where nine of the points were crafted by three 3-pointers.

Leading 13-3, PH finished the quarter with a 10-4 surge.

The Patriots pushed 23-7 edge to 29-11 as the second stanza approached the five-minute mark after two 3-pointers.

The count was 36-15 when the Eagles finished the half with a 5-2 run.

An 18-point lead became a 26-point, 60-34 PH advantage after the Patriots won the third period, 22-14.

PH led 45-20 and 50-23. The teams would trade three-point plays, and PH would make the count 55-28 after a basket, then FCHS would score six of the quarter’s last 11 points.

Foutz opened the final frame with a basket, but at the 4:05 mark, PH hit a 3-point to produce a 32-point difference, 72-40.

The Eagles tallied the next nine points, its best run of consecutive scoring. The Patriots responded seven straight points. Then, the Eagles netted the game’s final field goal.

PH converted 29 field goals and was 9 of 10 (90%) from the free-throw line.

Also scoring in double figures were Moosie Calloway with 15 points, Brooks Derey with 13 and Abu Yarman with 11.

Also scoring were Antonio Smith with eight points, Ford Beasley with five, Roy Smiley with four and Joey Beasley with two.

FCHS made 20 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 9 of 12 (75%) from the free-throw line.

Foutz led the Eagles with 16 points and Nasir Holland scored 11.

Also scoring were Jonas Stockton and Jamerise Holland each with five points, Tucker Harvey and Nyzaih McHeimer each with four, David Kasey and Jahylen Lee each with two and Jordan Hering and Randy Clark each with one.

Foutz and Stockton each hit a 3-pointer.

Lee was assessed two technical fouls in the fourth quarter and was ejected.

The Eagles played without top scorer Haven Mullins and Ke’Shawn Wright.

Northside wins 14th game, cruises past EaglesROANOKE—Northside outscored Franklin County 32-8 in the second stanza Friday to enhance an early lead in an 86-38 Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball triumph over the Eagles.

The Vikings (14-1), who are three points from being undefeated, won their 10th straight game and broke the 80-point mark for the eighth time this season.

Northside led by 12 points,18-6, after the first quarter and its second-quarter surge produced a 36-point, 50-14 advantage at intermission.

The Vikings won the third period 25-15 to make the count 75-29 and claimed the final, eight-minute frame, 11-9.

The Eagles suffered their third straight loss.

Northside swished seven 3-point field goals with six players accounting for those long-distance makes.

FCHS (5-9) has surrendered 28 3-point field goals during its losing skid.

The Vikings were two points shy of placing five players in double figures.

Ayrion Journiette tallied a game-best 24 points for Northside, while Sidney Webb scored 15 and Lawrence Cole netted 10.

Also scoring were Cy Hardy and Mykell Harvey each with nine points, Nick Crawford with five, Cameron Abshire and Jayden Smith each with four and Kai Logan and David Via each with three.

Journiette hit two 3-pointers, while Hardy, Crawford, Webb, Logan and Via each hit one.

David Kasey, FCHS’s lone double-figure scorer, paced the Eagles with 10 points.

Also scoring were Nasir Holland with nine points, Eli Foutz with six, Tucker Harvey with five, Jamerise Holland with four and Rylan McGhee and Randy Clark each with two.

Harvey made the Eagles’ lone 3-pointer.

FCHS returns to action Wednesday at Bassett. Tip off is 7 p.m.