Ticket prices for football are established

Deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019.

Uptown Martinsville Mile is set for Aug. 14MARTINSVILLE — Miles in Martinsville has announced that on Saturday, Aug. 14, area runners will gather for the UpTown Martinsville Mile.

The race will be run in several heats with the first to start at 7 p.m.

There will be a competitor heat, and a runner heat based on estimated finishing times. All runners are welcome — slow, fast, young, old, large and small.

Details and online registration are available at www.MilesInMartinsville.com.

Runners are encouraged to register online through midnight, Aug. 11.

Paper registration is available on Aug. 13 from noon- 6:30 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA on Starling Avenue.

Also, runners can register on race day from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Broad Street/Church Street parking lot in uptown Martinsville.