Tigers' first-half scoring is pivotal in 20-point win

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY—Propelled by a 54-point first half, Hampden-Sydney College bested Ferrum College, 94-74, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball contest Wednesday.

The Tigers led 54-34 at intermission. Each team netted 40 points in the second half.

Ferrum head coach Patrick Corrigan is a Hampden-Sydney alumnus and former Tigers player.

Leading by nine in the first half, the Tigers (11-4, 6-1 ODAC) crafted a 15-2 run that lasted about three minutes, a surge that created a 34-15 advantage at the 10:18 mark.

The difference was 23 points until Deshone Hicks swished a 3-pointer for Ferrum (7-8, 3-3 ODAC) just before the first half ended.

The Tigers’ lead reached 29 points with less than eight minutes to play. Then, the Panthers responded with 15-2 scoring spree, one in which Calvin Washington netted nine of his 22 points.

Ryan Clements (19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists) and Josiah Hardy (13 points, 10 rebounds) each produced a double-double for Hampden-Sydney and DJ Wright finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Hicks tallied a game-best 25 points, grabbed five rebounds and distributed two assists.

Washington corralled six rebounds and passed out three assists and Johnny Franklin scored eight points.

Ferrum’s next game is Saturday against ODAC foe Eastern Mennonite University.

Tip off is 4:30 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Ferrum women top Hollins by sevenROANOKE—Ferrum College led by nine points through three quarters, then pushed the spread to 10 points for a second time in the final frame in a 52-45 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Hollins University Wednesday.

The Panthers (6-9, 2-6 ODAC) led 43-34 heading into the fourth period and 50-40 with 5:15 remaining.

Hollins (1-10, 0-8 ODAC) has won one game to date and remains in search of its first league triumph.

The Panthers scored the game’s first seven points, but Hollins was able to erase the deficit created by that surge, courtesy of a 10-2 run.

The count was even at 19 in the second stanza, but an 8-2 Ferrum run ended the stalemate.

Trailing 27-21, Hollins tallied five of the last seven points of the first half to pull within three points, 29-26. Mackinzie Henninger scored three of Hollins’ five points by converting a three-point play at the buzzer.

Baskets by Erin Harden and Trina Lewis gave Ferrum a seven-point, 33-26 edge. Moments later, a Kayla Cabiness’ basket put the Panthers ahead by 10 points, 41-31.

Cabiness would soon score again to make the score 43-34, and in the fourth quarter, a 3-pointer from the right side by Cabiness produced a 50-40 Ferrum advantage.

Lewis led the Panthers with 16 points and Aisha Martin scored eight points.

Cabiness totaled seven points, passed out seven assists and grabbed five rebounds, while Allyson Cassell pulled down 10 rebounds.

For Hollins, Cabria Mutz and Ariana Gutierrez each tallied nine points and Moriah Hill netted eight points.

Mutz claimed eight rebounds.

Ferrum’s next game is Saturday against ODAC rival Shenandoah University.

Tip off is 2 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.