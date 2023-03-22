HAMPDEN-SYDNEY—Ryan Boyce and Christian Chambers combined for six hits and seven RBIs Saturday to lead Hampden-Sydney to a 7-0 shut-out victory over Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball contest Saturday.

The Tigers (9-8, 3-1 ODAC) completed a sweep of the league doubleheader with a 7-2 triumph in the second game.

The Panthers (4-12, 0-4 ODAC) suffered their third and fourth straight setbacks.

Owen Tappy (2-0) tossed a complete-game win for Hampden-Sydney. He struck out five and walked one.

Tappy reduced his earned run average (ERA) to 1.34 in 33.2 innings (10 appearances) with 32 strikeouts.

Tyler Smith (1-1) lasted one inning for Ferrum. He allowed two hits, three walks and an earned run.

The Tigers totaled seven runs on seven hits and committed two errors in the first game, while the Panthers registered nine hits and made one defensive miscue.

Hampden-Sydney scored three runs in the first inning, three in the fourth and one in the seventh.

Boyce belted three hits, including a home run, and drove in five RBIs, while Chambers matched Boyce’s hit total with a home run, triple and a base hit. He was a a double shy of hitting for the cycle.

Elijah Byrd and Benjamin Thomas each had two hits for the Panthers and Thomas stole a base.

In the second game, Hampden-Sydney recorded 13 hits and played error-free defense, while Ferrum had five hits and was charged with two errors.

Justin Woodall (2-1) was the winning pitcher. He worked six innings and yielded two hits and a walk, while striking out four.

Gavin Gregory tossed two innings of relief and Tymothy Hart pitched one.

Former Franklin County prep right-hander Cameron Mullins (0-3) absorbed the loss. In four innings, he permitted nine hits and five earned runs, while striking out four.

The Tigers scored five runs in the third and two runs in the fifth.

The Panthers manufactured one run in the seventh and one of the ninth.

Home runs by Boyce and Chambers hit home runs to key Hampden-Sydney’s five-run, third-inning rally.

In the fifth, the Tigers pushed the spread to 7-0 when Chambers and Trent Jones scored.

Chambers was 1 of 4, scored twice and drove in two runs and Boyce was 1 of 5 with a run with and three RBIs.

Shawn Baxter drove in Cannon Doub with an infield single in the seventh and Nick Funk drew a walk in the ninth and scored on a wild pitch.

Baxter was 1 of 3 with an RBI and a walk.

The Panthers are 0-7 in games played on the road or at a neutral site.

Ferrum’s next game is today (Wednesday, March 22) against Guilford (N.C.) College.

First pitch is 6 p.m. at W.B. Adams Field.

The contest is the Panthers’10th at home; they are 4-5 at Adams Field.