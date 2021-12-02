Tigers tame Panthers in ODAC opener

A pair of 8-0 runs followed: the first by Ferrum which produced an 11-9 edge and featured a 3-point field goal by Michael Spraggins with 15:48 left in the opening half; the second by Hampden-Sydney that led to a 17-11 advantage four minutes later.

The Tigers led 29-24 with less than five minutes left, but that lead evaporated after a 13-5 run by the Panthers resulted in the halftime spread.

Ryan Clements led Hampden-Sydney with a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds and he distributed three assists.

Davidson Hubbard and DJ Wright each finished with 12 points and Adam Brazil added 10.

Five other players, none of whom were in double figures, contributed points to the Tigers’ triumph.

James Smith Jr. scored 25 points for Ferrum, while Madden-McAfee tallied 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to complete a double-double and he passed out five assists.

Also, Jamar Butler totaled 11 points and Spraggins collected 10.

Four other players scored for Ferrum, none of whom were in double figures.

Ferrum was 32 of 67 (47.8%) from the field as opposed to Hampden-Sydney’s 27 of 59 (45.8%) shooting clip.