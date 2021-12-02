Tigers tame Panthers in ODAC opener

FERRUM - Paced by a 52-point second half, Hampden-Sydney College edged Ferrum College 86-83 in the 2021-2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball opener for both clubs Wednesday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Tigers (5-0, 1-0 ODAC) remain undefeated and stop a four-game winning streak by the Panthers (4-2, 0-1 ODAC) with the victory.
Both of Ferrum’s losses to date are on its home floor; the Panthers are undefeated to date on the road.
Hampden-Sydney outscored Ferrum 52-46 after intermission and that enabled the Tigers to erase a three-point, 37-34, deficit at intermission.
The Panthers led by eight points, 49-41, with 16:11showing after Kujuan Madden-McAfee swished a 3-point field goal.
But by the 7:07 mark, the count was even at 66, courtesy of a 25-17 Tigers’ scoring surge that was capped by a Josiah Hardy jumper.
Hardy finished with eight points on a 3 of 5 shooting display from the field and a 2 of 2 clip from the free-throw line.
Hampden-Sydney built its lead to six points, 82-76, with 40 seconds remaining. Ferrum closed the gap to two points, 83-81, with 18 seconds to go after a Madden-McAfee trey.
The Tigers scored nine of the game’s first 12 points.
A pair of 8-0 runs followed: the first by Ferrum which produced an 11-9 edge and featured a 3-point field goal by Michael Spraggins with 15:48 left in the opening half; the second by Hampden-Sydney that led to a 17-11 advantage four minutes later.
The Tigers led 29-24 with less than five minutes left, but that lead evaporated after a 13-5 run by the Panthers resulted in the halftime spread.
Ryan Clements led Hampden-Sydney with a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds and he distributed three assists.
Davidson Hubbard and DJ Wright each finished with 12 points and Adam Brazil added 10.
Five other players, none of whom were in double figures, contributed points to the Tigers’ triumph.
James Smith Jr. scored 25 points for Ferrum, while Madden-McAfee tallied 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to complete a double-double and he passed out five assists.
Also, Jamar Butler totaled 11 points and Spraggins collected 10.
Four other players scored for Ferrum, none of whom were in double figures.
Ferrum was 32 of 67 (47.8%) from the field as opposed to Hampden-Sydney’s 27 of 59 (45.8%) shooting clip.
The Panthers made 39.4% (13 of 33) of their 3-point field goal tries and 75% (6 of 8) of their free-throw attempts.
Hampden-Sydney was 7 of 23 (30.4%) from 3-point distance and 25 of 32 (78.1%) from the free-throw line.
The Tigers won the rebounding battle, 41-31, but they committed 13 turnovers to the Panthers’ 12.
At game’s end, Ferrum held advantages in assists (15-11), points off turnovers (20-12), points in the paint (28-22) and bench points (27-18), while Hampden-Sydney held the edge in second-chance points (13-8).
Each team collected six steals and blocked two shots.
The Panthers committed 24 fouls, while the Tigers were charged with 12.
The Panthers return to action Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee in Winchester against conference foe Shenandoah University.