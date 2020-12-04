Timberlake uses second-half surge to conquer Knights

Timberlake Christian overcame a one-point halftime deficit by tallying more points in the second half than Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) netted for the game in besting the Knights, 59-35, in the 2020-21 boys varsity basketball opener for both clubs.
Timberlake Christian (1-0) and CHA (0-1) are rivals in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA).
Timberlake Christian is a year removed from winning the VACA’s South Region championship and placing fourth in the association’s state tournament.
CHA is a year removed from a single-digit wins campaign.
The Knights led by one, 24-23, at intermission and pushed the spread to five points, 29-24, before Timberlake Christian responded with a verdict-rendering 35-6 surge.
CHA tallied four field goals, one of which was a third-quarter 3-pointer, and a pair of free throws after halftime.
Timberlake’s 36 second-half points were produced by field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and two free-throws.
Timberlake led 13-11 after the first quarter, but CHA rallied in the second stanza and captured the frame 13-10 to account for its halftime advantage.
Five players scored for Timberlake, four of whom finished in double figures.
Ethan Craig, a junior returnee, paced the Knights with 15 points, while Evan Lawrence, a junior returnee, tallied 10.
Also scoring were junior Malachi Hoyle with eight points and Matt Craighead with two.’
For the game, Timberlake made 26 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers and was 1 of 2 from the free-throw line.
For the game, the Knights converted 13 field goals, including a pair of treys by Hoyle and were 7 of 10 (70 percent) from the free-throw line.
CHA was scheduled to play at Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) Thursday.
The Knights game Friday at home against Faith Christian Academy-Hurt has been postponed.
SMLCA is a year removed from a 16-win season, a runner-up finish in the South Region and a third-place showing in the state tournament.
TIP-INS: Timberlake bested CHA in the middle school opener, 44-18.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!