Timberlake uses second-half surge to conquer Knights

Timberlake Christian overcame a one-point halftime deficit by tallying more points in the second half than Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) netted for the game in besting the Knights, 59-35, in the 2020-21 boys varsity basketball opener for both clubs.

Timberlake Christian (1-0) and CHA (0-1) are rivals in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA).

Timberlake Christian is a year removed from winning the VACA’s South Region championship and placing fourth in the association’s state tournament.

CHA is a year removed from a single-digit wins campaign.

The Knights led by one, 24-23, at intermission and pushed the spread to five points, 29-24, before Timberlake Christian responded with a verdict-rendering 35-6 surge.

CHA tallied four field goals, one of which was a third-quarter 3-pointer, and a pair of free throws after halftime.

Timberlake’s 36 second-half points were produced by field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and two free-throws.

Timberlake led 13-11 after the first quarter, but CHA rallied in the second stanza and captured the frame 13-10 to account for its halftime advantage.