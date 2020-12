With an exhausted competitor finishing in his wake, Johnny Nolen (right), also known as Santa Claus, minus the bag of toys, a sleigh and eight reindeer, completes a 3.1-mile dash during last year’s Johnny CASA 5K, a race that’s named in his honor. The 15th edition of the race is Saturday at 9 a.m. with runners taking the starter’s gun from Benjamin Franklin Middle School.