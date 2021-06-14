Titans take the fifth, end Eagles' season

The Eagles outhit the Titans, 5-3, but they were hurt by two defensive miscues, while the Titans played error-free baseball.

A Michael Williams double, the game's lone extra base hit, drove in Hill with the initial run of the contest.

FCHS sent seven batters to the plate in the top of the first, then the Eagles were retired in order in the second, third and fourth frames and only four batters came to the plate in the fifth.

Caleb Grizzard, an Old Dominion University signee, worked five innings for the victory. He permitted an earned run on four hits and two walks, while striking out six. He threw 74 pitches, 52 of which were strikes.

Vaughn struck out four in his two innings of relief. He surrendered one hit, three walks and an earned run and was charged with two wild pitches. He threw 39 pitches, 21 of which were strikes.

Vaughn was not awarded a save for his performance because he took the mound with a four-run, 5-1 lead.

Crowl, a sophomore right hander, started for the Eagles and lasted four innings. He faced 13 batters, and allowed no hits, no walks and no runs, while striking out one.