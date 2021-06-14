Titans take the fifth, end Eagles' season

MIDLOTHIAN - Cosby rallied for all of its hits and all of its runs in the last of the fifth inning Friday for a 5-2 victory over Franklin County in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region A baseball tournament.
The Titans (12-1), the No. 2 seed from the West in the eight-team regional tournament advances to the semifinals against either Thomas Dale or Floyd Kellam.
Cosby's win is its ninth in a row and it stops a nine-game winning streak by FCHS (11-2), this year's Blue Ridge District champion.
The Eagles scored first and maintained a 1-0 edge until the bottom of the fifth.
Facing FCHS reliever Riley Hill, the Titans sent nine batters to the plate, collected three hits and benefited from two walks, an Eagles' error and a sacrifice fly by Grayson Harris.
The Eagles did tally a run in the top of the sixth courtesy of two walks and a single by Preston Crowl.
FCHS had the bases loaded with one out, but failed to score after Cosby reliever Everett Vaughn struck out the Eagles' Nos. 8 and 9 hitters to extinguish the threat.
Vaughn retired the side in order in the top of the seventh.
For the game, FCHS stranded seven runners on base - the Eagles also left the bases loaded in the top of the first after taking the lead.
The Eagles outhit the Titans, 5-3, but they were hurt by two defensive miscues, while the Titans played error-free baseball.
A Michael Williams double, the game's lone extra base hit, drove in Hill with the initial run of the contest.
FCHS sent seven batters to the plate in the top of the first, then the Eagles were retired in order in the second, third and fourth frames and only four batters came to the plate in the fifth.
Caleb Grizzard, an Old Dominion University signee, worked five innings for the victory. He permitted an earned run on four hits and two walks, while striking out six. He threw 74 pitches, 52 of which were strikes.
Vaughn struck out four in his two innings of relief. He surrendered one hit, three walks and an earned run and was charged with two wild pitches. He threw 39 pitches, 21 of which were strikes.
Vaughn was not awarded a save for his performance because he took the mound with a four-run, 5-1 lead.
Crowl, a sophomore right hander, started for the Eagles and lasted four innings. He faced 13 batters, and allowed no hits, no walks and no runs, while striking out one.
Crowl retired each of the first 11 batters Cosby sent to the plate. The 12th batter ended his perfect showing when he reached base on the Eagles' first error, then Crowl rebounded to strike out the last hitter he faced.