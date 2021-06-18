Titans triumph over Eagles in regional play

MIDLOTHIAN — Cosby routed Franklin County, 22-2, in the semifinals of the Class 6 Region A girls lacrosse tournament Tuesday.

The Eagles netted both of their goals in the first half, one by Emma Chaudet, the other by Adriana Hart.

FCHS (2-8) ends its 2021 season with the loss, while Cosby (10-0) plays for the region championship and a berth in the Class 6 state tournament in its next match.

Cosby has scored 20 or more goals in seven of its victories this season, including each of its last three. Its fewest single-match scoring output this season is 18 goals twice—in wins over Midlothian and Powhatan.

Cosby averages 21 goals -per—match.

FCHS’s boys squad qualified for the Region A tournament and was matched against Cosby in the semifinals, but the Eagles were unable to compete because “we could not field enough healthy players,’’ FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley said.

Thus, the Titans (10-0) advance to the regional championship match in a walk-over. They will play for the title and a berth in the Class 6 state tournament in their next match.

FCHS finishes its season with a 2-7 record.