To play or not to play

Sometime today, fans of high school sports in the state should know more about whether or not their favorite local teams will take the field for competition when the 2020-21 school year begins.
The Virginia High School League (VHSL)'s Executive Committee is expected to discuss and possibly render a decision on the status of the fall sports season in special called meeting today, league officials said in prepared statement released last Friday.
"I hope that we have some direction (on fall sports) after Wednesday, but there are no guarantees,'' said Franklin County High School principal Jon Crutchfield, the chairman-elect of the Executive Committee.
As of Monday, Virginia saw an increase of 972 COVID-19 cases (71,642 reported), according to the Virginia Department of Health. Also, there were 6,765 hospitalizations and 1,968 deaths reported.
In Franklin County, there were 106 reported cases.
"I think most people understand that things are changing daily,'' said Crutchfield, who becomes the chairman of the Executive Committee in June/July 2021. "We've all been watching what Division I (college programs) has done over the last few days.''
Several lower-tiered Division I conferences and a few Division III (non-scholarship) conferences have opted to cancel their fall sports campaigns.
Power 5 conferences such as the Big Ten and Pac 12 have decided to play league only schedules in football. Scheduling decisions are forthcoming in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Big 12.
The ACC, of which the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech compete, did decide to delay the start of its other fall sports programs (soccer, volleyball, field hockey, cross country, etc.).
Franklin County competes in football, volleyball, boys and girls cross country and golf during the fall sports campaign.
If only Blue Ridge District games are played this fall, Franklin County, for example, would compete in five regular-season football games, two at home (Staunton River and William Fleming) and three away (Northside, Lord Botetourt and William Byrd); there would be a double round-robin (home and away matches) in volleyball; and each of the competing golf squads would host a match.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of state schools and the cancellation of the spring sports campaign by the VHSL in March.
Because of the move, Franklin County was unable to engage in regular-season and postseason competition in baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse and boys and girls outdoor track and field.
Earlier this month, fall sports teams were permitted to begin off-season workouts to prepare for a possible return.
Workouts have been conducted under COVID-19 rules - the wearing of face coverings, social distancing and reduction of numbers in drills for example - as mandated by the local school system.
The subject of fall sports was discussed in a June 25 meeting of the Executive Committee.
No recommendations were made at this meeting as the Executive Committee opted to conduct meetings on fall sports this month and in August.
At the time of this decision, Virginia was in Phase II and moving to Phase III in its reopening process brought about by Gov. Ralph Northan's decision to close schools and other businesses in the state because of the pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!