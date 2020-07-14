To play or not to play

Sometime today, fans of high school sports in the state should know more about whether or not their favorite local teams will take the field for competition when the 2020-21 school year begins.

The Virginia High School League (VHSL)'s Executive Committee is expected to discuss and possibly render a decision on the status of the fall sports season in special called meeting today, league officials said in prepared statement released last Friday.

"I hope that we have some direction (on fall sports) after Wednesday, but there are no guarantees,'' said Franklin County High School principal Jon Crutchfield, the chairman-elect of the Executive Committee.

As of Monday, Virginia saw an increase of 972 COVID-19 cases (71,642 reported), according to the Virginia Department of Health. Also, there were 6,765 hospitalizations and 1,968 deaths reported.

In Franklin County, there were 106 reported cases.

"I think most people understand that things are changing daily,'' said Crutchfield, who becomes the chairman of the Executive Committee in June/July 2021. "We've all been watching what Division I (college programs) has done over the last few days.''

Several lower-tiered Division I conferences and a few Division III (non-scholarship) conferences have opted to cancel their fall sports campaigns.

Power 5 conferences such as the Big Ten and Pac 12 have decided to play league only schedules in football. Scheduling decisions are forthcoming in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Big 12.