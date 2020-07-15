To play or not to play

Fans and followers of high school sports in Virginia could learn today whether or not their favorite teams will be returning for a fall sports campaign after the seasons of their spring sports brethren were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The status of fall sports in the state is expected to be discussed and a decision could be rendered by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Executive Committee, which will conduct a special called meeting today.

A fall sports campaign was a topic for discussion listed on an agenda for the meeting released by the league Friday.

“I hope we have some direction after (today), but there are no guarantees,’’ Franklin County High School Principal Jon Crutchfield said Monday.

Crutchfield serves as the chairman-elect of the Executive Committee; he is set to become the chairman in June/July 2021.

The topic of fall sports was discussed at a June meeting of the Executive Committee, but the committee took no action as VHSL staff didn’t present any recommendations with regards to fall sports.

The Executive Committee voted to hold additional meetings this month and in August. At the time, the state was in Phase II and moving to Phase III in its reopening process following the closure of public schools and some businesses by Gov. Ralph Northam in March.

The situation with COVID-19 is fluid. According to statistics released Monday by the Virginia Department of Health, the statewide total for cases is 71,642. Of those, there are 6,765 hospitalizations and 1,968 deaths reported.