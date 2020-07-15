To play or not to play

Fans and followers of high school sports in Virginia could learn today whether or not their favorite teams will be returning for a fall sports campaign after the seasons of their spring sports brethren were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The status of fall sports in the state is expected to be discussed and a decision could be rendered by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Executive Committee, which will conduct a special called meeting today.
A fall sports campaign was a topic for discussion listed on an agenda for the meeting released by the league Friday.
“I hope we have some direction after (today), but there are no guarantees,’’ Franklin County High School Principal Jon Crutchfield said Monday.
Crutchfield serves as the chairman-elect of the Executive Committee; he is set to become the chairman in June/July 2021.
The topic of fall sports was discussed at a June meeting of the Executive Committee, but the committee took no action as VHSL staff didn’t present any recommendations with regards to fall sports.
The Executive Committee voted to hold additional meetings this month and in August. At the time, the state was in Phase II and moving to Phase III in its reopening process following the closure of public schools and some businesses by Gov. Ralph Northam in March.
The situation with COVID-19 is fluid. According to statistics released Monday by the Virginia Department of Health, the statewide total for cases is 71,642. Of those, there are 6,765 hospitalizations and 1,968 deaths reported.
As of Monday, Franklin County had 106 reported cases, the seventh-highest among area regions.
The city of Roanoke (588) ranked first, followed by Roanoke County (328), Montgomery County (197), Lynchburg (194), Bedford County (167) and Botetourt County (156).
“I think most people understand that things are changing daily,’’ Crutchfield said.
Also on Monday, the Franklin County School Board decided to begin the school year with students in grades three through 12 (excluding those who are in need of special education services) in “virtual classrooms.’’ The 2020-2021 academic year begins Monday, Aug. 10.
Crutchfield said members of the Executive Committee, who are either principles or athletic directors of state high schools, have been “watching what Division I (athletic conferences) has done over the past few days’’ with regards to a fall sports return.
Several lower tiered conferences and several NCAA Division III (non-scholarship) leagues have opted to cancel their fall sports campaigns.
Power 5 conferences such as the Big Ten and Pac 12 have decided to play only league schedules in football, while the Big 12, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) are expected to render decisions on football later this month.
The ACC, of which the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech are members, did decide to delay the start of its fall seasons for such sports as field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country.
Franklin County competes in football, volleyball, golf and boys and girls cross country in the fall.
Those sports were allowed to begin off-season workouts at the end June and open gyms were permitted for boys and girls basketball.
Workouts are being conducted under COVID-19 pandemic rules approved by the local school system. Face masks, smaller instruction groups and social distancing are being employed.
Franklin County is a member of the six-team, multi-classification Blue Ridge District.
Using the league as an example, if district games/matches are the only regular-season ones played, then the Eagles would host two football games (Staunton River, William Fleming) and play three on the road (Northside, Lord Botetourt and William Byrd); they would play a double round robin in volleyball (home and away) and each golf team would host a district match.
