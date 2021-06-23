TOP DIAMOND SQUADS
Frankie Vincent, a Franklin County graduate and former Eagles wrestler, has captured the men's open division title of the Virginia State Open …
MIDLOTHIAN — Taylor Norton tossed a no-hitter that featured six shut-out innings Tuesday to lead Cosby to a 5-1 victory over Franklin County i…
Tal Richardson (right) drives past Cody Hunt (left) during a scrimmage game at Wednesday's session of the annual Franklin County Basketball C…
John Hatcher Ferguson, a rising senior at NCAA Division III Hampden-Sydney College and a standout golfer for the Tigers, has earned first-team…
FERRUM — Maggie White, Ferrum College’s assistant softball coach since 2015, has been promoted to associate head coach, college athletics offi…
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.Nomination forms are available on the high school athl…
SOUTH BOSTON—When one sees Jason DeCarlo at South Boston Speedway (SBS), he often has a smile on his face.
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball head coach Gary Gilmore was the recipient of the 2021 Jerry Kindall Character in Coaching Award, the …
Franklin County Student-Athletes after high school
Franklin County skateboard enthusiasts will have the opportunity to display their skills at Go Skateboarding Day, Monday, June 21.