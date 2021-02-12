Top seed ends Ospreys' season

ROANOKE - Paced by its play over the final three quarters Monday, top seed Southwest Virginia Home School has advanced to the semifinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state girls basketball tournament.
The Conquerors came within a point of holding No. 8 seed Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) to single-digit scoring in each period of play in a 65-30 rout in the tournament’s quarterfinal round.
The Conquerors won the three games by an average of 28.7 points - the differences were 25, 26 and 35 points.
Southwest Virginia Home School led by two points, 11-9, after the first quarter before taking control of the contest with a 19-6 second-stanza surge that produced a doubled spread at intermission, 30-15.
The Ospreys were limited to 29% (12 of 41) shooting; they made 29% (9 of 31) of their 2-point field-goal tries, 30% (3 of 10) of their 3-point field-goal attempts and 50% (4 of 8) of their free throws.
The Ospreys committed 24 turnovers.
Nine players scored for SMLCA, none of whom were in double figures.
Paris Williamson paced the Ospreys with six points.
Also scoring were Gracie Gordon with five points, Keira Smith with four, Casey Raylea, Alexis Teter and Rose Duncombe each with three and Emma Teter, Karlee Smith and Madison. Hutchinson each with two.
The game is being contested on Ridgeview Christian's home floor in Stuarts Draft, the site for the girls and boys state final fours.
Roanoke Valley Christian and Timberlake Christian are matched in today's other semifinal at 4 p.m.
Saturday's consolation and championship games are slate for 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. tip offs.
SMLCA rallies in fourth quarter to advance in state tournament
MONETA - No. 8 seed Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) rallied from a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit Saturday with a 16-3 surge in the final frame for a 39-35 triumph over No. 9 seed Westover Christian Academy in the first round of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state girls basketball tournament.
The Ospreys trailed 8-6 after the first quarter and 20-16 at intermission after they were outscored 12-10 in the second stanza.
The Bulldogs won the third period, 12-7, to push the spread to nine points, 32-23.
SMLCA won despite converting only 29%(14 of 48) of its shots from the field and failing to make a 3-point field goal (0 of 3). SMLCA made 55% (11 of 20) of its free-throw attempts.
At game’s end, the Ospreys claimed 27 rebounds (6 offensive, 21 defensive), distributed seven assists, collected 13 steals and committed 14 turnovers.
Also scoring were Alexis Teter with eight points, Casey Raylea with six and Emma Teter and Paris Williamson each with four.