Top seed ends Ospreys' season

ROANOKE - Paced by its play over the final three quarters Monday, top seed Southwest Virginia Home School has advanced to the semifinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state girls basketball tournament.

The Conquerors came within a point of holding No. 8 seed Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) to single-digit scoring in each period of play in a 65-30 rout in the tournament’s quarterfinal round. The Conquerors won the three games by an average of 28.7 points - the differences were 25, 26 and 35 points. Southwest Virginia Home School led by two points, 11-9, after the first quarter before taking control of the contest with a 19-6 second-stanza surge that produced a doubled spread at intermission, 30-15. The Conquerors claimed the third period, 17-10, to make the count, 47-25, and secured the win with an 18-5 run in the closing, eight-minute frame. The Ospreys were limited to 29% (12 of 41) shooting; they made 29% (9 of 31) of their 2-point field-goal tries, 30% (3 of 10) of their 3-point field-goal attempts and 50% (4 of 8) of their free throws. SMLCA finished the game with 18 rebounds (10 offensive, 8 defensive), one assist and six steals. The Ospreys committed 24 turnovers. Nine players scored for SMLCA, none of whom were in double figures. Paris Williamson paced the Ospreys with six points. Also scoring were Gracie Gordon with five points, Keira Smith with four, Casey Raylea, Alexis Teter and Rose Duncombe each with three and Emma Teter, Karlee Smith and Madison. Hutchinson each with two. Following its third win this season over SMLCA (3-7), Southwest Virginia Home School (9-0) takes an undefeated record into its semifinal-round game today against Ridgeview Christian at 2 p.m.