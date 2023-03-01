SALEM—Top seed Washington and Lee University doubled Ferrum College’s scoring output in the second quarter and crafted its biggest lead in the final frame Thursday for an 85-69 victory over the Panthers in the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball tournament at the Salem Civic Center.

With the win, the Generals (20-6) advance to the semifinals of the week-long, 10-team, postseason tournament.

With the loss, the No. 8 seed Panthers (12-15) end their 2022-2023 season.

Ferrum was playing at the Civic Center for the first time, but Bryan Harvey, its head coach, was returning to the site of his last game as a high school bench boss—prior to his arrival at Ferrum, he led Glenvar to a Virginia High School League (VHSL) state championship at the Civic Center.

The Generals outscored the Panthers, 22-11, in the second stanza to build a 45-31 lead at intermission.

With 8:07 left, Washington and Lee was ahead by 22 points.

Eight of the nine players who saw action for Ferrum scored, three of whom were in double figures: Aisha Martin with a game-best 17 points, DeMeisha Canada with 14 points and Allyson Cassell with 11 points.

Martin has tallied 892 points during her career.

Kathryn Vandiver’s double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds paced Washington and Lee. She was 7 of 10 from the field, 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Also, Mary Schleusner finished with 13 points and Sarah Zimmerman totaled 11 points.

The Generals were three points shy of placing three more players in double figures—each of those players tallied nine points.

In all, nine players scored for Washington and Lee.

“Washington and Lee is good on offense and active on defense,’’ Harvey said.

“She (Washington and Lee head coach Christine Clancy) has had plenty of good teams, but I think this is the best one she’d had,’’ Harvey said.

The game featured nine lead changes, the score was tied four times and Washington and Lee held the lead for 35 minutes as opposed to 1:28 for Ferrum.

The Generals made 52.6% (30 of 57) of their shots the field; the Panthers converted 41.3% (26 of 63).

A 6-0 scoring surge by Washington and Lee produced a 31-20 lead with 6:59 remaining in the second quarter and forced Ferrum to take a time out.

The Generals’ lead reached 11 points, 37-26, at the 3:07 mark and 14 points twice: 44-30 and 45-31.

The difference was 20 points, 57-37, in the third period and by the end of the quarter, the Generals led 62-46.

Washington and Lee reached the 80-point mark with three minutes to play.

The Generals finished their scoring by hitting two free throws and swishing a 3-point field goal.

Washington and Lee held edges in points in the paint (44-34), second-chance scoring (14-5), fast break points (14-4) and bench scoring (32-16) at game’s end.

Ferrum netted 12 points off turnovers, while Washington and Lee scored 10 points.

Washington and Lee’s Quinn McGuinness was 3 of 3 from the 3-point arc.

The Generals won the rebounding battle 38-24.

Seventeen of Washington and Lee’s 30 field goals were produced by an assist.

The Generals employed 12 players, while nine players saw action for the Panthers.