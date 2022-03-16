Torres belts difference-making home run

BUENA VISTA - Ozzie Torres belted a game-winning, solo home run in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday as Ferrum College edged Southern Virginia University, 7-6, in a non-conference baseball game played at Parry McCluer High School.

The Panthers' win is their second this season over the Knights (3-3).

Ferrum is 4-1 this season in one-run games with four straight wins.

Southern Virginia squared the count at 6 in the bottom of the sixth when Ethan Bergstrom smacked a two-run home run.

The Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the first and one each in the second and fifth and held leads of 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3.

The Panthers (10-5) manufactured two runs in the top of the second, one in the third and three in the sixth and held a 6-4 edge at one point.

The score was even at 2, 3 and 6.

Each team collected 10 hits.

Ten of the 20 hits were for extra bases: two doubles (Nick Funk, Bryce Thacker) and two home runs for Ferrum and four doubles (Kyle Thompson, Mitchell Smith, Luke Paulson and Sinjun Johnson), a triple (Nick Daynes) and a home run for Southern Virginia.

The Panthers played error-free defense and benefited from two Knights' miscues.

Clayton Michael drove in a run for Ferrum with a sacrifice fly, Dylan Sereno drove in a run with a single and Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) belted a solo home run in the third inning.

Torres was 2 of 5 scored twice and drove in a run.

Dawson Wiggins (1-0) tossed three innings of one-hit, shut-out relief to earn the win. He struck out one.

Closer Matthew Sheppard pitched the ninth to pick up his first save of the season. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

Reliever Zach Zalar (0-2) was charged with the loss. He surrendered two hits and an earned run in three innings. He struck out two.

Ferrum returns to Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday when the Panthers entertain Eastern Mennonite University at W.B. Adams Field in doubleheader.

First pitch is noon.

Both teams are 1-1 in conference play.

Former Franklin County prep performer Logan Mason is a sophomore utility player for Eastern Mennonite.