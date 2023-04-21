FERRUM—Ozzie Torres belted a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday to guide Ferrum College to a 5-4 victory over Roanoke College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball match-up at W.B. Adams Field.

Ferrum (12-20, 6-11 ODAC) erased a 1-0 deficit after half-an-inning by manufacturing four runs in the bottom of the first.

Roanoke (21-13, 12-5 ODAC) rallied by scoring once in the third frame, once in the fourth and once in the fifth.

Bryce Thacker (1-0) was the winning pitcher for the Panthers, who employed eight pitchers.

With the win, Ferrum avenges an earlier season loss to the Maroons.

Roanoke had two extra base hits: a double and a home run. The Maroons had a sacrifice fly and stole two bases in four attempts.

The Panthers outhit Roanoke, 10-8, and each team committed one error.

Roanoke used five pitchers.

Besides Torres, Clayton Michael belted a home run for the Panthers.

Benjamin Thomas also had two hits for Ferrum

Ferrum and Bridgewater College, which split their regular-season doubleheader, are tied for eighth in the conference standings.

The top eight teams qualify for the league’s postseason tournament.

Bridgewater has five regular-season conference games remaining: two against Guilford (N.C.) College, one against Washington and Lee University and two against Hampden-Sydney College.

Ferrum’s remaining conference games are two against Washington and Lee, one against Averett University and two against Shenandoah University.

Also, the Panthers have a non-league game against Mary Baldwin University scheduled.

Roanoke sweeps Ferrum in softball

FERRUM—Roanoke College swept Ferrum College, 6-4 and 4-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader Wednesday at the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex.

Roanoke (15-9, 9-3 ODAC) outhit Ferrum (10-18, 2-10 ODAC) in the first game, 11-10, and won despite committing two errors, while the Panthers played mistake-free defense.

In the second game, the Panthers outhit the Maroons, 5-3, and neither team committed an error.

Roanoke, which is tied for second place in the conference standings with Bridgewater College, has won two games in a row and seven of its last eight.

Ferrum is in 10th place in the league standings.

The Panthers have lost eight games in a row and 10 of their last 12.

Ferrum has finished regular-season play at home for the 2023 season.

The Panthers have road conference doubleheaders against Shenandoah University, Virginia Wesleyan University and Randolph College remaining.

Lynchburg downs Ferrum women

LYNCHBURG—Tori King netted four goals and distributed an assist to lead the University of Lyncburg to a 17-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum College Wednesday.

Lynchburg is 6-8, 4-2 in the ODAC.

Willow Cooper tallied all three goals for the Panthers (6-9, 1-6 ODAC).

Terriers shut out Franklin County girls

VINTON—William Byrd shut out Franklin County 4-0 in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity soccer match Tuesday at Bob Patterson Stadium.

Soccer JVs are blanked by Terriers

VINTON -Franklin County’s JV girls soccer team fell to William Byrd Tuesday, 4-0, at Bob Patterson Stadium.

The Terriers scored two in the first half and two in the second to blank the Eagles.

Franklin County is 2-2-2 (1-1 in the Blue Ridge District).

Hall captures checkered at Franklin County

CALLAWAY—Jonathan Hall claimed the checkered flag in the Late Model Sportsman feature Saturday night at Franklin County Speedway.

Hall bested rivals Jimmy Mullins, Jesse Arrington, Kevin Wright, Andrew Amos and Eddie Walls for the win.

Other winners from the card were Scott Foley (Mini Stock), Preston Hart (Any Car), Austin Guilliams (Stock 4 Race 1 and Bootleggers), Josh Brown (Stock 4 Race 2 and Rookie), Angie Campbell (Divas), Joey Scott (Stock 6) and Brad Shifflett (Legends).

Slough is named new CHA AD

F.L. Slough, a former teacher, coach and athletic administrator at Franklin County has been named athletic director at Christian Heritage Academy (CHA).

Slough begins his new job July 1.

At Franklin County, Slough most notably led the Eagles baseball team to 188 wins, multiple district championships, a Northwest Region championship in 1997, a Northwest Region runner-up showing in 1994 and two state tournament appearances (1994, 1997).

Slough has served as Director of Athletics for Roanoke City Public Schools for the last nine years.

CHA’s athletics program competes in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) South Region, Southwest District.

Three Ferrum wrestlers are cited by ODAC

FOREST—Ethan Fragoso, Braden Homsey and Rayshawn Dixion have earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors in wrestling for the 2022-2023 season.

Fragoso, who competes at 184 pounds, is a second-team selection.

Homsey, who competes at 197 pounds, is a first-team choice.

Dixon, who competes at 285 pounds, is a second-team honoree.

Homsey and Dixon each earned a berth in the NCAA Division III nationals, which was staged in Roanoke last month, based on his finish in the regional tournament.

Josn Wilson of Greensboro (N.C.) College, a junior and a three-time All-American, is the ODAC’s Wrestler of the year.

Nathan Shearer, Washington and Lee University’s head coach, is the league’s Coach of the Year.

Riley Parker of Washington and Lee, is the conference’s Scholar-Athlete.

All 2022-2023 weight class champions earned first-team accolades. Second and third-place finishers received second-team and third-team honors.

Two Magna Vista players commit to Ferrum

RIDGEWAY—Magna Vista girls soccer players Alondra Vera and Jennifer Ruiz have made non-binding verbal commitments to NCAA Division III Ferrum College to compet in women’s soccer this fall.

Vera and Ruiz are seniors.

Vera earned first team All-Piedmont Disrtict and second team All-Region 3D accolades following her junior campaign.

Ruiz, a defender, garnered first team All-Piedmont District laurels following her junior season.

Magna Vista head coach Wes Lewis serves as a Ferrum assistant coach in the fall; in Virginia, prep girls and boys soccer is played during the spring.

Magna Vista opened its 2023 season last month against Staunton River.

Baseball Youth Night is April 28 at Naff Field

Franklin County Baseball is staging, Franklin County High School Baseball Youth Night, Friday April 28.

The Eagles junior varsity and varsity squads are inviting all Franklin County youth baseball players to run out on the field with them in a doubleheader against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.

First pitch for the JV game is 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $7 to get into the game at W.W. Naff Jr. Field, which is on the campus of Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Concessions are sold during both games.

Players wearing their jerseys to the concession window receive a free ring pop.

Chug for the Jug is April 29

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.