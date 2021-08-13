Track laps for Charity takes green flag Saturday

RICHMOND– Richmond Raceway will host a Track Laps for Charity presented by Toyota Richmond Area Dealers on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the track for a donation of $20.

All proceeds will benefit the USO Hampton Roads & Central Virginia and Richmond Raceway Cares.

“We are proud to continue our close partnership with Toyota Richmond Area Dealers for our upcoming Track Laps for Charity,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier.

“Track Laps for Charity is a unique community event that showcases the on-track experience at (Richmond)while benefiting worthy causes in our community. We look forward to welcoming back fans to support the USO Hampton Roads and Central Virginia and Richmond Raceway Cares.”

This is the third Track Laps for Charity event of the year as Richmond Raceway continues to partner with organizations making a difference in communities.

Since 1941, the USO has been the nation’s leading organization to serve the men and women in the U.S. military, and their families, throughout their time in uniform.