Track teams establish top times at Craddock Classic

LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s track and field teams established 15 personal-best times and five program records at Saturday’s Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic, hosted by the University of Lynchburg.

Craddock started his college career at Ferrum and is a member of the college’s Alumni Sports Hall of Fame.

Craddock finished his college career at Lynchburg, and is a former head track and field coach at the University of Virginia (1983-1985) and the University of North Carolina.

“This weekend was great for our team. Everyone finally got some warm weather and took advantage of it,’’ Panthers head coach Mark White said.

“To have 15 personal-best times and five school records set in one weekend is just amazing.’’

For Ferrum’s women, Ariana Beverly finished 16th in the 100-meter dash, setting a personal-best and a program-best record of 13.36 seconds.

Jordan Hairston placed eighth in the 400-meter dash with a personal-best and program-best mark of 1:00.69.

Tejah Yates’ 1:08.20 in the event is a personal-best.

For Ferrum’s men, Michael Hamm won the 400-meter dash with a personal-best 48.88 seconds and took fifth in the 200-meter dash with a personal-best 21.73 seconds.

Joshua Ellerbe came in fouth in the 100-meter dash with a personal-best and program-best 10.72 seconds.

Jaden Clark finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a personal-best and program-best 21.70 seconds.

Clayton Stanford (Franklin County) came in 16th in the 5,000-meter run in a personal-best and program-best 16:42.07.

The 4x100 meter relay quartet of Alberto Pineiro, Zion Wade, Elijah Simmons and Isaiah Waters finished fifth in 47.15 seconds.

“This (meet) is our last tune-up before the ODAC Championships in two weeks,’’ White said. “It’s time to fine tune some things, get as healthy as we can and go after it. I’m excited.

Lynchburg is the host school for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday, April 29-30.

Homsey earns VaSID All-State laurels

FERRUM - Braden Homsey, a senior 197-pounder for Ferrum College, has earned second team All-State accolades in men’s wrestling for the 2021-2022 season as voted on by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

VaSID selects only one team in men’s wrestling as opposed to university and college division squads in other sports, thus NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA competitors are on the squad.

This marks the second team that Homsey has been cited by the organization - he was a second-team honoree in 2020.

Homsey, who hails from Hillsborough, N.C., finished the season with a 25-7 and four pins.

Homsey won individual weight class championships in the Pete Willson-Wheaton (Ill.) Invitational, Jan. 28-29 and in the Southeast Wrestling Conference (SEWC) tournament, Feb. 5 at Averett University in Danville.

Homsey qualified for the Division III nationals during the 2019-2020 campaign, but the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homsey received third-team All-America laurelsd from the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) in March 2020, and he was a NWCA Scholar All-American.

Major award winners for 2022 are Tony Robie (Coach of the Yar) of Virginia Tech, Mekhi Lewis (Wrestler of the Year) of Virginia Tech and Hunter Campbell (Rookie of the Year) of Averett.

Ferrum finished 6-6 in dual matches in Logan Meister’s first year as head coach.

Seven-goal stanza propels Marlins over Panthers

FERRUM - Virginia Wesleyan University netted seven goals in the second stanza Saturday in a 12-9 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Marlins (7-5, 4-0 ODAC) used the surge to erase a 3-1 Panthers’ lead after the opening quarter.

With Virginia Wesleyan leading 8-4, each team scored two goals in the third period, and Ferrum (5-8, 2-4 ODAC) claimed the final frame, 3-2.

Natalie Hughes scored twice for the Panthers and Megan Allen tallied one in the first quarter.

Tyler Harvey (Franklin County) and Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) assisted on Hughes’ goals.

Willow Cooper scored Ferrum’s lone goal of the second stanza courtesy of a Tyler Harvey assist.

Micaela Harvey scored both of the Panthers’ third-period goals, while Harvey Victoria Tyler and Aisha Martin each netted a goal in the fourth quarter.

Natalie Dunn and Mikayla Szudera each totaled four goals to pace the Marlins, and goalkeeper Kristen Ivory (5-3) played all 60 minutes and registered 11 saves, and she claimed possession of four gound balls.

Samantha Hill passed out five assists.

Harvey finished with three goals and an assist and Hughes had two goals and assist.

Goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck (3-6) recorded 10 saves in 60 minutes of action.

Virginia Wesleyan outshot Ferrum, 33-29.

The Panthers won possession of 23 ground balls to nine for the Marlins.

Virginia Wesleyan committed 26 turnovers to Ferrum’s 21.

The Panthers had one player-advantage scoring opportunity, but they failed to convert.

Ferrum’s next match is Thursday against ODAC foe Guilford (N.C.) College.

Match time is 7 p.m. in Greensboro.

First-place Generals rout Panthers

LEXINGTON - Washington and Lee University established a single-match, program standard for goals scored Saturday in a 31-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse rout of Ferrum College at Wilson Field.

The Panthers (3-10, 0-8), who suffered their fourth straight loss, all in conference play, scored one goal each in the first and third frames.

Adam Brooks and Patrick Martinek tallied Ferrum’s goals and Justin Carroll distributed an assist.

The Generals, who are in first place in the conference, tallied 25 unanswered goals in the first, second and third quarters.

Washington and Lee broke a 1-1 stalemate with that run.

The Generals, who played men’s lacrosse at the NCAA Division I level before uniting all of their sports programs in the Division III ODAC, scored eight goals in the first quarter and nine each in the second and third stanzas to produce leads of 8-1, 17-1 and 26-2 prior to the fourth quarter.

Washington and Lee (8-5, 6-0 ODAC) completed the rout with a five-goal surge in the final frame.

Taylor Witherell led the Generals with a match-best six goals, while Michael Ott scored three goals an Alex Brown netted two.

Witherell passed out an assist, Ott distributed two assists and Brown totaled three assists.

Washington and Lee outshot Ferrum 65-10, claimed possession of 56 ground balls to 18 for Ferrum and won 31 of the match’s 35 face offs.

The Generals were 17 of 19 in clears as opposed to the Panthers’ 11 of 24 clip.

The Panthers were 1 of 3 in man-up scoring opportunities, while the Generals were 1 of 2.

Ferrum committed 31 turnovers, while Washington and Lee was charged with 23.

Nick Spagnoletti (8-5) collected one save in 30 minutes in goal for the Generals and Warren Seeds had three saves.

Brody Johnson (3-9) played all 60 minutes in net for the Panthers and totaled 11 saves.

Ferrum’s next match is Wednesday, April 27, against ODAC rival Randolph-Macon College.

Match time in Ashland is 3:30 p.m.

