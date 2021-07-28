Traditional fall football preparations begin Thursday

Although year-round workouts are the norm in Virginia high school athletics, the traditional fall opening of football practice remains as an essential date on the calendar.
That traditional day arrives Thursday, the penultimate day of July.
Franklin County is expecting 70 candidates for the first of eight, two-a-day practices beginning with a pair of two-hour workouts Thursday: the first from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the second from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., head coach J.R. Edwards said.
The fall 2021 season is the Eagles’ first traditional campaign since 2019. The Eagles did play a seven-game slate in the spring because the fall 2020 season was axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a condensed season that began in February and ended in April for the Eagles with a quarterfinal-round, 41-31, playoff setback to Thomas Dale in Class 6 Region A post-season play.
That condensed season has yielded a narrowed, off-season schedule, said Edwards, who is known for the meticulous way in which he prepares for all FCHS related—both academic and extra-curricular.
Two-a-day practices are set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Monday through Friday of next week.
The first day of of the 2021-22 academic year is Wednesday, Aug. 11. On that date, afternoon football practices commence following the end of school.
FCHS finished 4-3 spring season that did not start until after the Super Bowl and was still in progress when major league baseball started and with the NBA and the NHL still on the professional docket.
Blue Ridge District opponents comprised the regular-season slate—five the counted in the league standings and one that did not. Thomas Dale was the Eagles’ lone non-district foe.
That will change in the fall with the return of the traditional 10-game regular-season scheduled and post-season play. Bassett (home), Salem (away), Liberty Christian (away), Magna Vista (away) and Hidden Valley (home) are the Eagles’ opponents outside the Blue Ridge District.
Of the seven spring games, one was played on Thursday (the first Northside game), one was played on Tuesday (the second Northside game), one was played on Saturday (the Lord Botetourt game) and four were played on Friday (William Byrd, Staunton River, William Fleming and Thomas Dale).
FCHS surged to a 4-0 start, then slumped at the finish with three straight setbacks.
The fall slate is difficult one—Salem won the Class 4 state championship, Lord Botetourt lost in the Class 3 title game, William Fleming reached the state semifinals in Class 5 and Liberty Christian fell to the Spartans in the Class 4 semifinals.
Three of those four match-ups are on the road: Salem (Sept. 3), Liberty Christian (Sept. 10) and William Fleming (Oct. 22).
Also, the Eagles visit Magna Vista (Sept. 17) and Staunton River (Oct. 8) for their Blue Ridge District opener.
Visiting C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field are Bassett (Aug. 27), Hidden Valley (Sept. 24), William Byrd (Oct. 15), Lord Botetourt (Oct. 29) and Northside (Nov. 5).
FCHS is facing Liberty-Bedford, Wilson Memorial and Appomattox in a jamboree at Liberty on Aug. 13 and has a benefit game against E.C. Glass scheduled for Aug. 20.
Appomattox has captured five Class 2 state championships in six years:2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, spring 2021.
The Raiders were 10-0 this spring and culminated their perfect campaign with a 48-41 championship-game triumph over Stuarts Draft.
Salem’s spring state title is its 10th in program history, its first under the head coaching direction of Don Holter, a former FCHS assistant coach.
Edwards, FCHS’s head coach since 2015, ranks third in coaching tenure behind Richard Foutz (10 years, 1965-1974) and Jack Henderson (eight years, 1956-1963).
In six years at helm, Edwards is 25-36 overall, 25-26 since following an 0-10 mark in his first year.. He has guided the Eagles to a program-best four consecutive playoff appearances (2017, 2018, 2019, spring 2021).