Traditional fall football preparations begin Thursday

FCHS finished 4-3 spring season that did not start until after the Super Bowl and was still in progress when major league baseball started and with the NBA and the NHL still on the professional docket.

Blue Ridge District opponents comprised the regular-season slate—five the counted in the league standings and one that did not. Thomas Dale was the Eagles’ lone non-district foe.

That will change in the fall with the return of the traditional 10-game regular-season scheduled and post-season play. Bassett (home), Salem (away), Liberty Christian (away), Magna Vista (away) and Hidden Valley (home) are the Eagles’ opponents outside the Blue Ridge District.

Of the seven spring games, one was played on Thursday (the first Northside game), one was played on Tuesday (the second Northside game), one was played on Saturday (the Lord Botetourt game) and four were played on Friday (William Byrd, Staunton River, William Fleming and Thomas Dale).

FCHS surged to a 4-0 start, then slumped at the finish with three straight setbacks.

The fall slate is difficult one—Salem won the Class 4 state championship, Lord Botetourt lost in the Class 3 title game, William Fleming reached the state semifinals in Class 5 and Liberty Christian fell to the Spartans in the Class 4 semifinals.