Truck series penultimate race is set for Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE – As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Martinsville Speedway will host the penultimate race of the series’ season on Oct. 30, 2021.

Martinsville will host the penultimate races of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons for the second consecutive year in 2021.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, Martinsville will host a doubleheader with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race and the Draft Top 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship 4 will be set in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The NASCAR Championship in all three series will be held the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

In the spring, Martinsville will host its first three race weekend of night races on April 8-10, 2021. The weekend will kick off with the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

This will be the first Modified Tour race at Martinsville since 2010.

Martinsville will host a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, April 9, 2021 and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 10, 2021.