Truck series penultimate race is set for Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE – As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Martinsville Speedway will host the penultimate race of the series’ season on Oct. 30, 2021.
Martinsville will host the penultimate races of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons for the second consecutive year in 2021.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, Martinsville will host a doubleheader with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race and the Draft Top 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race.
The NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship 4 will be set in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The NASCAR Championship in all three series will be held the following week at Phoenix Raceway.
In the spring, Martinsville will host its first three race weekend of night races on April 8-10, 2021. The weekend will kick off with the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
This will be the first Modified Tour race at Martinsville since 2010.
Martinsville will host a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, April 9, 2021 and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the first time since the April 2017 with Richmond Raceway hosting a Cup race a week after Martinsville on April 18, 2021.
Martinsville and Richmond have hosted back-to-back race weekends four times, with the last time being in the spring of 1967. The first time was in the spring of 1955.
The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, will return for an evening of intense competition at Martinsville in 2021.
The race date has yet to be announced.
Start times and television networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be announced at a later date.
Richmond to
host NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race RICHMOND – As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Richmond Raceway is scheduled to host a series race on April 17, 2021.
The season will be marked by a historic celebration as Richmond recognizes its 75th anniversary.
Richmond will host a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race for the second consecutive season on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Grant Enfinger won the series’ return to Richmond in the regular season finale, ToyotaCare 250, this season.
Richmond previously hosted NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races for the first 11 years of the series from 1995-2005.
Richmond will host its 66th annual spring NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
The spring Cup Series race has been held in April since 2011.
Lee Petty won the first Cup race at Richmond on April 19, 1953.
The 2021 fall NASCAR Playoff Weekend at Richmond will include three races over two days starting with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Friday, Sept. 10.
Richmond will host a day-night doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
This will be the second consecutive season the track has hosted a fall day-night doubleheader with the Xfinity and Cup series.
This will be the 30th anniversary of the fall Cup race being held under the lights at Richmond.
Richmond will celebrate its historic 75th anniversary season in 2021. On Oct. 12, 1946, an open-wheel race was held on the half-mile dirt track at what was then known as the Atlantic Rural Exposition Fairgrounds.
It was the first major auto race after World War II and more than two years before NASCAR was formed on Feb. 21, 1948. The race was won by Ted Horn.
Start times and television networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be announced at a later date.
-Stories by Brent S. Gambill,Track Communications, Mid-Atlantic Region, NASCAR
