Truck Series playoff race acquires a title sponsor

RICHMOND, Va. (June 23, 2022) – Richmond Raceway and Worldwide Express (WWEX) have partnered on the entitlement of the summer NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The official name of the first-ever Camping World Truck Series Playoff race at America’s Premier Short Track will be the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation.

As part of the entitlement, Worldwide Express will share their gratitude to their freight and parcel carrier partners.

“We welcome Worldwide Express for their first entitlement partnership in NASCAR with the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race at Richmond Raceway,” said Lori Collier Waran, raceway president.

“As Worldwide Express continues to grow its presence in NASCAR as part of its 30th anniversary, we look forward to introducing their brand as part of the iconic fan experience at America’s Premier Short Track.”

“As we deepen our relationship with NASCAR and work toward further involvement in the sport, we are excited to put our name on the race in Richmond,” said Worldwide Express president Rob Rose.

“Our CEO Tom Madine and I both have ties to Virginia and many of our carrier partners have their home base in the region, so the entitlement just makes good sense for us. The logistics and supply chain world have been chaotic the past year and our business wouldn’t be possible without those carriers, so this is a unique opportunity to say thank you to them leading up to and during the race.”

