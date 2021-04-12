Truex tames 'The Paperclip' again

MARTINSVILLE – Martin Truex Jr. passed Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and Virginia native Denny Hamlin on lap 485 of Sunday’s rain-delayed Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway and pulled away to win for the third time in his last four starts at the .526-mile short track known as "The Paperclip.''
The victory is Truex’s second this season and ends a streak of seven straight different winners to start the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Truex's triumph is the 29th of his career and the fifth in his last 11 short-track races.
Truex finished 1.972 seconds ahead of runner-up Chase Elliott, who passed Hamlin for the second spot with five laps to go.
Hamlin held third, 2.364 seconds behind, to post his seventh top-five finish (including four third-place results) in his eight starts this season.
“I can’t believe we won again here, after not having the dominant car today, for sure,” said Truex, who led for the first time when he beat Hamlin out of the pits on lap 455 but surrendered the top spot to Hamlin’s short-run speed after a restart on lap 459.
“It was a lot of fun there at the end racing with Denny.”
“We raced clean, and we were able to come out on top. It’s definitely difficult. We try to race hard, race clean. He was making it difficult on me — I was loose coming off the corners. His car got tight, so we kind of had opposite things going on, and it made it difficult to pass,'' Truex said. "We played nice...."
In a race that produced 15 cautions for 102 laps, the 42-lap green-flag run to the finish proved to be Hamlin's undoing.
Hamlin didn't have the long-run speed to hold off Truex.
“It’s just the cards we were dealt,” said Hamlin, who led 276 laps. “We had a really good short-run car. We just didn’t have a good long-run car. We just couldn’t get our car to turn in the long run. That was the bugaboo of it, I guess you could say.
“We had a really fast car for 20 laps or so, and then it would just kind of go away.”
Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson finished fourth and fifth, while Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch completed the top 10.
Ryan Blaney won the first and second stages and led 157 laps, but his Ford dragged an air hose out of the pit box on his final stop, earning a penalty that sent him to the back of the field for a lap 459 restart. He fought back for an 11th-place finish.
“We’ve had an issue the last three times we’ve been here with a car to win, so that’s frustrating, but I’m real proud of the effort,” Blaney said. “I just wish we could close one out.”
A 15-car pileup thinned the field of potential winners and blocked the track before clean-up commenced.
The melee started with side-to-side contact between the cars of Chris Buescher and Kyle Busch and collected a baker’s dozen of cars behind them—and setting the Chevrolets of Daniel Suarez and Ryan Preece on fire.
The wreck, which placed the race under a red-flag stoppage that lasted 21 minutes, 47 seconds, brought an end to the day of two-time Martinsville winner and past series champion Brad Keselowski, whose racer had sustained damage in two earlier accidents.
“It’s just unfortunate that we got caught up in it,” Keselowski said. “The track was blocked. I think I was just barely going to get stopped in time, and somebody clobbered me from behind and just tore us up. It’s a bummer. I think we were really good.”
“We drove up into the top five and lost the power-steering. I was able to manhandle it around the race track, but I couldn’t get down pit road where you go to turn in your pit box… Just one of those compounding, frustrating short-track days, but we had decent speed.”
The race was halted by rain after 42 laps on Saturday night and resumed under caution at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Berry captures Xfinity checkered
Josh Berry had to wait nearly two days for the Sunday conclusion of the Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway, but it was a worthwhile delay for the late model ace.
Driving for JR Motorsports car owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Berry took the lead from Ty Gibbs on lap 223 of 250 and held it the rest of the way to win his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race in his 13th start.
In a race that was halted by rain after 91 laps on Friday night and restarted at noon on Sunday, Berry beat JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson to the finish line by .590 of a second.
Both Gragson and Daniel Hemric passed Gibbs during the closing run to finish second and third.
For Gragson, that meant an extra payday of $100,000 as the highest finisher among four eligible Xfinity Dash 4 Cash drivers.
But the day belonged to Berry, who led a race-high 95 laps, 10 before the rain arrived on Friday and 85 on Sunday.
Berry is the first driver to win an Xfinity race in the No. 8 car since Earnhardt Jr. prevailed at Michigan in 2006.
“Oh, gosh, I have so many people I could thank I could be here until tomorrow morning,” Berry said after climbing from his car on the front stretch at the .526-mile short track. “Just Dale, L.W. (Miller), Kelley, everybody for believing in me, everyone on this No. 8 team.
“Man, they’ve been through a lot the last couple of years. Had a ton of different drivers. Man, I wanted to win so bad for these guys. They’re such a great group. I knew this would be a good opportunity to win.
"(Crew chief) Taylor (Moyer) called a perfect race. The car was good, and we just kept tweaking on it. The tires were pretty worn out there at the end. I was struggling a little bit with wheel-hop… This is just unbelievable,'' Berry said.
Gragson had good reason to feel mixed emotions about finishing second to a driver he called “a legend in short-track racing.” He had to play defense during the final run to keep Hemric behind him.
“I really wanted to win there,” Gragson said, “but I was having to protect the bottom to keep the guys behind me from moving me out of the way. I couldn’t open up my arc the way I needed to and make speed with that.”
The Dash 4 Cash bonus was a welcome consolation.
“One hundred thousand dollars richer,” Gragson said, displaying the big check. “I’m pumped up. Great 1-2 finish for our team at JR Motorsports.”
Gibbs held the fourth spot, followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones, who had just taken the lead from Berry when storms stopped the action on Friday night.
Series leader and defending champion Austin Cindric ran sixth, with Harrison Burton, Justin Haley, Justin Allgaier and Michael Annett completing the top 10.
All four JR Motorsports drivers finished in the top 10 (Berry, Gragson, Allgaier and Annett).
Though he’s not driving in the series full-time, Berry also earned eligibility for the Dash 4 Cash bonus in the April 24 Xfinity race at Talladega (Alabama), along with Gragson, Hemric and Jones.
Berry claims his second Martinsville Grandfather Clock with the victory.
Berry's first was the prize following his triumph in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race.
Berry is the reigning champion for the race that will return on Sept. 25 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goodale is victorious in Whelen Modified feature
Eric Goodale had a grandfather clock in his house growing up and he says he hated it - the noise, the chimes.
There was apparently nothing he liked about the time piece at all.
Age has brought about a change of heart.
When the veteran racer from Riverhead, N.Y. started the engine of his race car on Thursday night, he wanted nothing more than the Martinsville Grandfather Clock awarded to the winner of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway.
And following a strong restart with 10 laps to go, Goodale held off a spirited charge from Tyler Rypkema to claim the coveted trophy and the series' season-opening checkered flag.
“This is Martinsville, the aura of it,” said Goodale “It’s all about the clock, one of the biggest trophies in racing, and to finally get one is sweet You have no idea how bad I wanted one of those.
"Now that one is mine, I’m going to love it. I don’t care how many times it chimes or my fat foot sets that thing off. I’m going to enjoy it.”
Goodale said he plans to put the clock in his kitchen, after surviving all of the thrills, chills and spills of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s first Martinsville race since 2010.
When the night began, one would’ve thought that NASCAR Cup Series regular Ryan Preece was going to run away with the clock.
The 2008 Martinsville modified race winner started from the pole after breaking the speedway's track record with a 101.768 mph lap in qualifying.
The previous record was set in qualifying for a 1986 modified event by Greg Sacks (101.014 mph).
Preece led the first 110 laps, which were interrupted by two red flags – one for an hour-long rain delay and another for a multicar pile-up on lap 15.
Preece’s dominance waned midway through the 200-lap event.
Two-time Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore drove his machine into the lead surged to the lead and looked primed to put the clock in his trophy collection.
But with 31 laps remaining, Goodale pushed his racer past Bonsignore for the lead and survived Rypkema’s late charge in the closing laps.
Bonsignore took third, while Preece was 12th.
Editor's Note: Gambill is with NASCAR Communications.