Truex tames 'The Paperclip' again

MARTINSVILLE – Martin Truex Jr. passed Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and Virginia native Denny Hamlin on lap 485 of Sunday’s rain-delayed Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway and pulled away to win for the third time in his last four starts at the .526-mile short track known as "The Paperclip.''

The victory is Truex’s second this season and ends a streak of seven straight different winners to start the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Truex's triumph is the 29th of his career and the fifth in his last 11 short-track races.

Truex finished 1.972 seconds ahead of runner-up Chase Elliott, who passed Hamlin for the second spot with five laps to go.

Hamlin held third, 2.364 seconds behind, to post his seventh top-five finish (including four third-place results) in his eight starts this season.

“I can’t believe we won again here, after not having the dominant car today, for sure,” said Truex, who led for the first time when he beat Hamlin out of the pits on lap 455 but surrendered the top spot to Hamlin’s short-run speed after a restart on lap 459.

“It was a lot of fun there at the end racing with Denny.”