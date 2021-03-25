Tuesday triumph yields 4-0 start

ROANOKE — A Tuesday night football victory by Franklin County was a first on a Tuesday in 20 years and a second perfect start in program history.
The perfect, 4-0 start that the triumph has yielded is a first since 1970.
These facts became etched in proverbial stone as the Eagles edged Blue Ridge District rival Northside, 9-6, at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field on a rainy evening in North Roanoke County.
With the win, its second this season over Northside (0-2, 0-1 Blue Ridge District), FCHS (4-0. 3-0 in the Blue Ridge District) remains undefeated in its abbreviated, 2021 spring season.
In 1970, head coach Richard Foutz guided the Eagles to a 4-0 start with consecutive wins over Andrew Lewis (23-13), Jefferson (27-14), Liberty (7-0) and Martinsville (20-8) before suffering back-ot-back losses to R.E. Lee Staunton and R.E. Lee Staunton.
The Eagles were 5-2 through seven games before finishing the campaign with three straight losses.
Foutz’ grandson, Eli, is the quarterback anchor of this year’s 4-0 season, one that features a quick turnaround for game No. 5 on Saturday afternoon against league foe and 2019 Class 3 state runner-up Lord Botetourt.
The Vikings were returning to field after a more than two-week exodus because of COVID 19 issues. They had not played since falling to the Eagles, 28-14, in a non-district game that severed as the season opener for both clubs.
FCHS won despite failing to reach double figures in points for the first time since 1983 when the Eagles edged Heritage-Lynchburg 7-6 during Benny Gibson’s second campaign as head coach.
All of the game’s 15 points were scored in the second half, and special teams play was pivotal for the Eagles over the closing 24 minutes.
Foutz found the end zone from a yard with 5:28 showing in the third period to give FCHS a lead it would not surrender.
With 10:05 remaining, the Vikings scored on a 2-yard dash by quarterback Sidney Webb.
Following the score, the Vikings made the PAT (point-after-touchdown) to tie the count at 7.
But the Eagles were assessed a penalty- one of their five infractions for the game. They were offsides on the try, and the Vikings accepted the penalty.
The ball was moved to the 1½ yard line and the points was erased from the scoreboard.
Northside opted not to attempt a 2-point conversion try which would have produced a one-point lead had it been successful. Then, its second extra-point kick was blocked by FCHS’s Anthony Belcher.
“It helped that it was the second (kick),” Belcher said. “The first time, I didn’t get the dive out for it. The flag helped. The second (kick), I got it cleanly.
“I got a good start off the edge, and a just dove out and laid out for it.”
Belcher said he was not the player who was offsides.
“I was surprised they didn’t go for two,”
The Vikings never scored again.
The Eagles’ defense generated two more points when Cody McGuire sacked Webb in the end zone for a safety with 6:35 remaining.
A punt of 49 yards by Josh Luckett was downed at the Northside 1 and placed the Vikings in peril.
“(Northside) gave us more than we bargained for; it was a rough game, but we were able to push through. Playing on Tuesday night is interesting. Look at the weather out here—it’s raining. Now, we’ve got to get ready for Saturday,” Belcher said.
The contest will be pivotal for the Eagles who rank third in the Class 6 Region point standings behind Ocean Lakes and Thomas Dale.
The top four teams in an 11-team region advance to post-season play this spring. In a usual, 10-game fall season, the top eight teams comprise the regional playoff field.
It’s unlikely that Eagles sideline boss J.R. Edwards is a converted supporter of Tuesday night play. He said it’s just another oddity in an odd season.
There was an impression that was manifest early on, however.
“We were not ready to play. It’s what it is. It’s a wacky schedule, a wacky year,” Edwards said.
“I could tell in pre-game that we were not quite locked in, and I was a little upset in pre-game. We showed in pretty quick.
“We had some other issues going on. Our discipline affects us sometimes. It’s a constant battle. I’m proud of the guys who work hard through it, but, sometimes, our un-discipline can really (hurt) us....Coming off the weekend, we were sluggish in practice,” Edwards said.
Besides the five penalties that were assessed, the Eagles committed three turnovers.
Also, standout running back Jayron Smith was ejected in the second half for a personal foul—he allegedly took a swing at a Northside player while playing defense.
Unless, the penalty can be overturned administratively, Smith will be ineligible for Saturday’s game.
“We’ll look at it on film and go from there,” Edwards said of the incident.
Before his ejection, Smith had accumulated 85 rushing yards on 19 totes.
FCHS totaled 220 offensive yards on 50 plays and 13 first downs to 143 for Northside on 41 plays and nine first downs.