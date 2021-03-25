Tuesday triumph yields 4-0 start

FCHS won despite failing to reach double figures in points for the first time since 1983 when the Eagles edged Heritage-Lynchburg 7-6 during Benny Gibson’s second campaign as head coach.

All of the game’s 15 points were scored in the second half, and special teams play was pivotal for the Eagles over the closing 24 minutes.

Foutz found the end zone from a yard with 5:28 showing in the third period to give FCHS a lead it would not surrender.

With 10:05 remaining, the Vikings scored on a 2-yard dash by quarterback Sidney Webb.

Following the score, the Vikings made the PAT (point-after-touchdown) to tie the count at 7.

But the Eagles were assessed a penalty- one of their five infractions for the game. They were offsides on the try, and the Vikings accepted the penalty.

The ball was moved to the 1½ yard line and the points was erased from the scoreboard.

Northside opted not to attempt a 2-point conversion try which would have produced a one-point lead had it been successful. Then, its second extra-point kick was blocked by FCHS’s Anthony Belcher.