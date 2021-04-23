Twelve-run frame highlights Eagles' victory

Propelled by a 12-run fourth frame, Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s baseball team claimed a 19-2 victory over North Cross Wednesday in its 2021 season opener at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The Eagles (1-0) erased an early, 2-0 deficit by tallying 19 unanswered runs over three innings of play.
The contest was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the run-rule.
BFMS made the most of 12 hits and took advantage of five North Cross errors.
In the fourth inning, Seth Young, Tucker Hall, Jaiden Wilson and Chance Smith each collected a base hit for the Eagles and Ethan Roberts smacked a double.
Also, Wesley Hill reached base on an error and Maddox Conley, Brennan Young, Clayton I. Hodges and Tyler Gibson drew walks.
In the bottom of the second, it rained RBI hits for the Eagles—the metaphorical shower ended with BFMS manufacturing six runs to take the lead for good.
Young drove a 3-1 pitch for double to drive in a run and Clayton T. Hodges made contact with a 1-0 offering for a double that produced two runs.
Gibson and Roberts, each facing a full, 3-2 count, each singled to plate runs and the Eagles scored once on a Raiders error.
North Cross scored one of its two runs in the top of the first when Clayton T. Hodges coaxed Jacob Jureau to hit into a fielder’s choice.
The Eagles employed four pitchers.
Clayton T. Hodges earned the win. He permitted three hits, no walks and struck out five in two innings of work.
Hall, Hill and Gibson all worked in relief.
BFMS’s quartet of pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts, no walks and one earned run.
The foursome faced 21 batters and threw 72 pitches.
Brandon Carey was tagged with the loss. He yielded seven runs, six of which were earned, and six hits, while striking out two in 2 2/3 innings.
Carey faced 17 batters. He threw 65 pitches, 32 for strikes.
Leyton Sturm tossed 1 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed six hits, four walks and 12 runs, two of which were earned, while striking out one.
Strum hit a batter and was charged with a wild pitch.
Strum faced 17 batters. He threw 58 pitches, 26 for strikes.
Seth Young was 3 of 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Roberts (double, two RBIs) and Clayton T. Hodges (double, three RBIs) each collected two hits.
Gibson (two RBIs), Hall (RBI), Jaiden Wilson (RBI), Ryan Slough and Chance Smith (RBI) each registered one hit.
The Eagles stole four bases—one each by Gibson, Clayton I Hodges, Wilson and Cayden Montgomery.
BFMS committed two errors.
Chase Shannon paced North Cross with two hits in two visits to the plate.
The Raiders finished the game with four hits.
North Cross turned the game’s lone double play.
The two teams combined to strand seven runners on base: four by North Cross and three by BFMS.
The Eagles return to action Monday against Glenvar Middle School. Game time is 5 p.m. at Green Hill Park in Roanoke County.