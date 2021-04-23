Twelve-run frame highlights Eagles' victory

Propelled by a 12-run fourth frame, Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s baseball team claimed a 19-2 victory over North Cross Wednesday in its 2021 season opener at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles (1-0) erased an early, 2-0 deficit by tallying 19 unanswered runs over three innings of play.

The contest was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the run-rule.

BFMS made the most of 12 hits and took advantage of five North Cross errors.

In the fourth inning, Seth Young, Tucker Hall, Jaiden Wilson and Chance Smith each collected a base hit for the Eagles and Ethan Roberts smacked a double.

Also, Wesley Hill reached base on an error and Maddox Conley, Brennan Young, Clayton I. Hodges and Tyler Gibson drew walks.

In the bottom of the second, it rained RBI hits for the Eagles—the metaphorical shower ended with BFMS manufacturing six runs to take the lead for good.

Young drove a 3-1 pitch for double to drive in a run and Clayton T. Hodges made contact with a 1-0 offering for a double that produced two runs.

Gibson and Roberts, each facing a full, 3-2 count, each singled to plate runs and the Eagles scored once on a Raiders error.