Twenty-minute scoring surge propels Yellow Jackets

FERRUM - Randolph-Macon College outscored Ferrum College 34-9 in the second and third quarters Saturday for a 67-47 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball triumph over the Panthers at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The 20-minute scoring surge enabled the Yellow Jackets (11-4, 9-1 ODAC) to turn a 24-20 deficit after the first quarter into a 54-33 lead heading into the final frame.

Randolph-Macon won the second stanza, 15-5, to move in front 35-29 at intermission and claimed the third period, 19-4.

Ferrum (5-14, 3-9) made fewer that 20% of its shots in the second and third quarters and managed a 37.3% clip for the game (19 of 51).

The Panthers, who suffered their third straight loss, won the final frame 14-13 as Kayla Cabiness netted six of her 13 points.

Cheridan Hatfield tallied a game-best 16 points to pace the Yellow Jackets.

With the win, Randolph-Macon stays in contention for the regular-season championship.

The Yellow Jackets trail Roanoke College (10-0) by a game and Washington and Lee University (11-0) by 1 1/2 games.

Ferrum is 10th in the 12-team league; the top 10 teams qualify for conference postseason play.

Aisha Martin led the Panthers with 15 points and five rebounds and Cameron Hawkins totaled 10 points and five rebounds.

Randolph-Macon won the rebounding battle, 48-29, and also held advantages in points off turnovers (18-9) second-chance points (24-0), points in the paint (32-24) and bench points (22-3).

Ferrum distributed 11 assists to nine for Randolph-Macon, but the Panthers committed 15 turnovers to the Yellow Jackets' 10.

Fast break points were even at 4.

Ferrum's next game is Wednesday against Guilford (N.C.) College.

Tip off is 7 p.m. at Ragan-Brown Field House in Greensboro.