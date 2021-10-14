Two Hall of Fame classes are set for induction Oct. 30

FERRUM—Softball is the featured sport of this year’s Sports Hall of Fame inductions as two former players and a former head coach are members of the Class of 2021.

Trica Moore Barber and Roben Sutphin Thomas are the players who will be enshrined along with Vickie Van Kleeck, their head coach.

Joining the trio in the seven-member Class of 2021 are former football standout Melvin Dillard, former women’s basketball star Tara Toland, current Ferrum men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field coach Mark White and long-time sports information director and assistant athletic director Gary Holden.

The Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020 are slated for induction on Saturday, Oct. 30 prior to the kickoff of Ferrum’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football game against Guilford (N.C.) College.

The induction of the Class of 2020 was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barber played softball from 2003-2006 and helped guide Ferrum to the USA South Athletic Conference championship and an NCAA Division III playoff appearnce in 2005.