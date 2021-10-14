Two Hall of Fame classes are set for inductionSaturday

FERRUM—Softball is the featured sport of this year’s Sports Hall of Fame inductions as two former players and a former head coach are members of the Class of 2021.
Trica Moore Barber and Roben Sutphin Thomas are the players who will be enshrined along with Vickie Van Kleeck, their head coach.
Joining the trio in the seven-member Class of 2021 are former football standout Melvin Dillard, former women’s basketball star Tara Toland, current Ferrum men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field coach Mark White and long-time sports information director and assistant athletic director Gary Holden.
The Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020 are slated for induction on Saturday, Oct. 30 prior to the kickoff of Ferrum’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football game against Guilford (N.C.) College.
The induction of the Class of 2020 was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barber played softball from 2003-2006 and helped guide Ferrum to the USA South Athletic Conference championship and an NCAA Division III playoff appearnce in 2005.
Barber was an all-conference and all-state performer during her career. She earned all-tournament team honors and was selected to the USA South’s 50th anniversary softball team in 2015.
Barber holds program records for career at bats and career home runs, and she won team batting titles in 2004 and 2006.
Barber served two years as an assistant softball coach after graduation.
Barber works as a health physicist and associate radiation safety officer for the U.S. Department of Defense.
Thomas played softball from 1993-1996 and helped the Panthers win co-conference titles in the USA South in 1994 and 1995.
Thomas was a four-time all-conference player and a four-time academic all-conference honoree. She earned all-state first team laurels in 1996 and was academic all-district selection in 1994 and 1995.
Thomas was the 1996 recipient of Ferrum’s President’s Cup.
Thomas won the softball team’s batting title in 1995 and holds the program standard for single-season pitching victories (21), set in 1995. Also, she owns program marks for game, season and career walks.
Thomas is married to former Panthers football standout Zachary Thomas. She is employed by the Prince William County School System.
Van Kleeck served as Ferrum’s head softball coach for 24 years from 1992-2015 and steered the Panthers to regular-season USA South championship in 1994, 1995 and 2013 and league postseason tournament titles in 2002, 2005, and 2012.
Ferrum qualified for the Division III national tournament three times (2002, 2005 and 2012) while under Van Kleeck’s giudance. Ferrum won for the first time in tournament play in its debut over Savannah (Ga.) College of Art and Design at Emory (Ga.) University and later bested Maryville (Tenn.) College in the double-elimination event.
Before comning to Ferrum, Van Kleeck was the head softball coach at Mercer (Ga.) University from 1989-1991, leading the Bears to the championship game of the New South Conference tournament in 1989.
Van Kleeck was the 1989 New South Conference Coach of the Year and the 2013 USA South Coach of the Year.
Van Kleeck finished her coaching career with a 590-508-1 record.
While at Ferrum, Van Kleeck served as Senior Women’s Administrator for 10 years and as advisor to the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Also, she served a fivew-year term on the NCAA Softball Rules Committee.
Van Kleeck remains involved in intercollegiate athletics as the women’s basketball officiating coordinator for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Dillard played football for the Panthers from 1987-1991 and earned All-America accolades in 1989 and 1990 as a defensive back and kick returner.
Ferrum made four postseason pl,ayoff appeaarances during Dillard’s career, winning back-to-back South Region championships in 1988 and 1989 and reaching the national semifinals in each of those years.
Dillard holds game and season records for punt return yards, season and career interceptions, season interception return yards and longest punt return.
Dillard works in the mental health field at Riverside Hospital in Newport News and is the owner and operator of a lawn care company.
Toland, the head women’s basketball coach at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina since January 2021, is a former Ferrum standout in the sport; she played from 2001-2005.
Toland ranks third in career scoring with 1,501 points and holds program records for season and career assists and game, season and career steals.
Toland was voted USA South Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2005. Also, she received all-conference and all-state first-team accolades and honorable mention All-America laurles that year.
Toland was the founder of the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Lady Warcats, a semi-professional women’s basketball team in 2010 that competed in the WBCBL. She served as the team’s head coach and guided the club to a 27-20 record and two playoff appearances.
White played baseball from 1991-1995 and has been on Ferrum’s coaching staff since 2018.
White served nine years as assistant track and field coach at Radford University from 2007-2015 and helped guide several individual competitors to Big South Conference championships.
Track and field is no longer part of Radford’s intercollegiate athletics program.
At Ferrum, White has guided one individual competitor to an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) championship, NCAA Division III national qualification and All-America laurels.
Also, White has coached several USA Junior National Championship and USA National Championship qualifiers, a two-time All-American and an athlete who won a silver medal for the United States in the 2014 NACAC Championships in Canada.
White taught and coached at Middlesex High School in Saluda for 11 years (1995-2007), serving six years as athletic director.
White served as head football coach and head track and field coach, starting the indoor track program. He guided Middlesex to three Tidewater District championships, a regional title and a runner-up finish in the state championships.
White was chosen district Coach of the Year in 2005, 2006, 2007 and region Coach of the Year in 2006.
Holden is in his 30th year as Ferrum’s sports information director and his 18th as assistant athletic director.
Holden is a past men’s tennis coach (1999-2008) and women’s tennis coach (2002, 2004), was honored by the USA South as its men’s tennis Coach of the Year twice (2003, 2006) and served on the NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee from 2005-2008.
Also, he wrote and self-published “Black and Gold, A History of Athletics at Ferrum College in 2014.
Prior to Ferrum, Holden was the head men’s wrestling coach at Plymouth State (N.H.) University for four years from 1988-1991 and the assistant coach from 1986-1987.
As the head coach, Holden guided the careers of two Division III national qualifiers and one All-American. He was voted New England College Conference Wrestling Association Coach of the Year in 1988 and 1990.
A former high school state champion wrestler, Holden was a four-year starter at Plymouth State, earning all-conference accolades three times.
Holden was inducted into the Plymouth State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.
The Class of 2020 is comprised of Bobby James, Elizabeth Adams O’Neal, Kathy Bocock, Jim Hartbarger, Shelby Irving and Becky Piloto Fennessey.
Ferrum’s Hall of Fame was christened in 1994.