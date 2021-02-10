Two sets of Hornets sting Panthers

WINCHESTER—Shenandoah University, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion in 2019, captured its first league win of the season Monday by downing Ferrum College, 61-43, in a women’s basketball match-up at the James R. Wilkins Athletics & Events Center.
Shenandoah limited Ferrum to 28.3% (17 of 60) shooting and outrebounded the Panthers by 18, 48-30.
Ferrum’s loss is its third in a row.
The Hornets (2-3, 1-2 in the ODAC) built an early, seven-point lead, but the Panthers (1-4, 1-4 in the ODAC) cut the gap to two with a 5-0 spurt.
But, by the end of the quarter, the spread was five point, 19-14, and Shenandoah opened the second stanza with a 7-0 surge.
The Hornets captured the period by nine points, 21-12, to create a 14-point difference at intermission, 40-26.
Ferrum did cut the gap to single digits with 4:31 showing in the third quarter after sophomore Kayla Cabiness hit a jumper.
However, Shenandoah would win the quarter 13-10 to make the count 53-26.
The Hornets edged the Panthers in the final frame, 8-7, to secure their 18-point win.
Shenandoah made 25 of 60 (41.7%) shots from the floor and passed out 12 assists as opposed to two for Ferrum.
Also, the Hornets finished the game with advantages in points off turnovers (12-6), second-chance points (12-3) and bench points (18-8).
The Panthers held edges in points in the paint (26-12) and fast-break points (4-0).
Shenandoah won despite committing 19 turnovers to 13 miscues for Ferrum.
Sarah Sondrol led the Hornets with 13 points, while Sierra St. Cyr scored six points, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed four assists and Ragan Johnson tallied nine points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Cabiness paced Ferrum with 12 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Hawkins tallied eight points and Jacy Marvin totaled seven points and four rebounds.
Ferrum returns to action tonight against Roanoke College, the ODAC’s preseason championship favorite.
Tip off is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Second and
fourth-quarter surges guide LynchburgFERRUM—Propelled by surges in the second and fourth quarters, the University of Lynchburg bested Ferrum College by eight points, 57-49, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest Friday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Abby Oguich’s double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds, both game-best totals, paced the Hornets.
The Panthers (1-3, 1-3 in the ODAC) suffered their second straight loss.
Ferrum used a 7-2 run over the closing 4:40 of the initial quarter to force a stalemate at 12.
Lynchburg (4-1, 4-1 in the ODAC) outscored the Panthers 13-7 in the second period to break that deadlock and produce a six-point, 25-19, lead at intermission.
Ferrum won the third quarter, 23-15; the Panthers took a 38-36 edge, their first of the second half, courtesy of a Jordan Ellis lay-up with 1:50 left in the stanza.
From there, the Hornets responded with a 16-3 run that lasted almost 10 minutes to secure the win; Lynchburg won the final, 10-minute frame, 17-7.
The Hornets made 40.4% (23 of 57) of their shots as opposed to the Panthers’ 31% (18 of 58) clip.
Fifteen of Lynchburg’s field goals were produced by an assist, while six of Ferrum’s field goals were produced by an assist.
The Hornets outrebounded the Panthers, 44-34, and committed 13 turnovers to eight for the Panthers.
Lynchburg finished the game with advantages in points off turnovers (12-7), second-chance points (13-4), points in the paint (40-22) and fast-break points (10-5).
The Panthers reserves outscored the Hornets’ bench players, 15-10.
Katie Kolb scored 10 points for Lynchburg and Erin Green tallied five points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
Jacy Marvin led Ferrum with 11 points, while Cameron Hawkins scored 10 points and claimed eight rebounds and Aisha Martin finished with 10 points.
Kayla Cabiness, the Panthers’ leading scorer, was held to two points. She did pass out a team-best three assists.
Lizzie Davis distributed a game-best seven assists for Lynchburg.