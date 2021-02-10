Two sets of Hornets sting Panthers

WINCHESTER—Shenandoah University, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion in 2019, captured its first league win of the season Monday by downing Ferrum College, 61-43, in a women’s basketball match-up at the James R. Wilkins Athletics & Events Center.

Shenandoah limited Ferrum to 28.3% (17 of 60) shooting and outrebounded the Panthers by 18, 48-30.

Ferrum’s loss is its third in a row.

The Hornets (2-3, 1-2 in the ODAC) built an early, seven-point lead, but the Panthers (1-4, 1-4 in the ODAC) cut the gap to two with a 5-0 spurt.

But, by the end of the quarter, the spread was five point, 19-14, and Shenandoah opened the second stanza with a 7-0 surge.

The Hornets captured the period by nine points, 21-12, to create a 14-point difference at intermission, 40-26.

Ferrum did cut the gap to single digits with 4:31 showing in the third quarter after sophomore Kayla Cabiness hit a jumper.

However, Shenandoah would win the quarter 13-10 to make the count 53-26.

The Hornets edged the Panthers in the final frame, 8-7, to secure their 18-point win.