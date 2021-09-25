 Skip to main content
Two soccer matches are postponed, rescheduled
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

FERRUM - Ferrum College has postponed two men's soccer games following the death of senior goalkeeper Cole Lipinski.

The Panthers were scheduled to open Old Dominion Athletic Conference  (ODAC) play on Sunday, at home against Virginia Wesleyan University.

Prior to the match, Ferrum's players and coaching staff had planned to honor Lipinski, 21, with a pregame moment of silence and tribute.

The match has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 10, at 4 p.m.

A memorial service is Monday at 7 p.m. in King George.

Lipinski was scheduled to graduate in May 2022, according to his obituary.

The Panthers will plan the tribute for Lipinski prior to their next home match Saturday, October 2, against Bridgewater College.

Match time is 4:30 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.

Also, Ferrum was set to host William Peace University on Wednesday, September 22. That match has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 24 at 5 p.m.

Both matches are slated for Penn-Roediger Field.

