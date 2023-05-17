Franklin County's 2023 junior varsity softball team has completed an undefeated (19-0) season after blanking Northside, 15-0,at Lynn Richmond Field in a Blue Ridge District contest Friday that stopped because of the run rule after five innings. The Eagles are 38-1 over the last two seasons and have won 27 straight games. The Eagles shut out each of their last four opponents and claimed nine triumphs by shutout. They surrendered 10 or more runs in only two games and yielded an average of 2.1 runs-per-game, while scoring an average of 12.2 runs-per-game. Franklin County is comprised of two sophomores, four freshmen and and eight eighth graders. Team members are front row from left: Kamari Holland, Madysen McCrickard, Serenity Manning, Kennedy Cooper and Kyndal Hudson. Back row: Assistant Coach Brittany Flora, Brooke Weaver, Mickenna Mazeika, Kynlee Cepelnik, Chloe Perdue, Annabelle Perdue, MyKenzie Weaver, head coach Josh Cox and Lacey Mitchell. Not pictured: Aleah Davis