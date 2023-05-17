Related to this story

Eagles drop consecutive games

Franklin County’s varsity softball team lost back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday, falling in non-league play to Blacksburg, 3-2, and to Blue…

Eagles square Blue Ridge worksheet

Franklin County’s boys varsity soccer team squared its Blue Ridge District record Tuesday with a 5-1 triumph over Lord Botetourt at C.I. (Cy) …

