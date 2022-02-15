Undefeated Staunton River tops Eagles by 16

MONETA - Propelled by Jeni Levine's double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, top seed and regular-season Blue Ridge District champion Staunton River bested No. 4 seed Franklin County, 53-37, in the semifinals of the 2022 postseason girls basketball tournament Monday on its home floor.

With the victory, its third this season over the Eagles, Staunton River (22-0) advances to Wednesday's finals against No. 2 seed Lord Botetourt, a 54-42 semifinal-round winner over No. 3 seed William Fleming.

With the loss, FCHS (6-15) finishes its 2022 campaign.

Also, Levine collected seven steals and passed out five assists and Cali Levine distributed six assists.

Maddie Hamren finished with 12 points and four other players scored for the winners.

Kenzie Board led the Eagles with 16 points and seven other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.

Staunton River led 12-9 after the first quarter and 33-21 at halftime following a 21-12 second-stanza surge.

FCHS cut one point off its 12-point deficit by taking the third quarter, 16-15.

Leading 48-37, the Golden Eagles secured the win by claiming the final frame, 5-0.

The Eagles swished two 3-point field goals, while the Golden Eagles hit one.