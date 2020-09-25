VACA alters the starts of its sports seasons

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By STEVEN MARSH

By a vote this week of league representatives, the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) — of which local schools Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) and Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) are members — will implement changes to its on-going return to sports competition during the 2020-2021 school year.

A modified Plan B, which condenses the seasons of the sports that are waiting in the wings to begin will go into effect.

The original Plan B, which was approved in July, included no fall sports play, but the modified plan allows for the continuation of cross country, which started this month.

Now, boys and girls basketball begins Nov. 30 and runs through Feb. 13.

Volleyball and boys soccer start Feb. 15 and end in early April with spring sports to follow on April 12 and run until late May.

According to a published report, the North Region schools in the VACA voted to implement the modified Plan B, while the South Region schools favored staying their earlier set course — having volleyball and boys soccer start on Oct. 19 and end Dec. 12 with the winter season running from Jan. 4 to March 6 and the spring season running from March 8 to May 15.