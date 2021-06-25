VACA realignment affects CHA, SMLCA

The Virginia Association of Christian Athletics has realigned its two districts in the South Region and the changes affect local schools Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) and Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA).

CHA moves from the Southeast District to the Southwest District and its new league rivals beginning this fall are Roanoke Valley Christian, Southwest Virginia Home School Association, Faith Christian School-Roanoke, Dayspring Christian Academy and King's Christian.

SMLCA moves from the Southwest District to the Southeast District and its new league rivals beginning this fall are Westover Christian Academy, Temple Christian, Timberlake Christian and Faith Christian Academy-Hurt.

SMLCA's move to the Southeast District puts the top two boys varsity basketball teams from last year in the same league - SMLCA is the reigning state champion and Westover Christian is the two-time state runner-up having lost in the last two title games.

The rivalry between the Ospreys and the Bulldogs extends into baseball too - this spring, Westover defeated SMLCA in the state semifinals en route to a state runner-up showing.

The realignment is in response to the addition of two teams to the VACA - King's Christian in Roanoke and Redeemer Classical School of Keezletown, CHA Assistant Athletic Director Nancy Castillo said.