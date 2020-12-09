ValleyStar 300 returns in September 2021

MARTINSVILLE, – The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the biggest, richest and one of the most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car races, is set for Saturday, Sept. 25 at Martinsville Speedway.
“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the region and our Racing Virginia community together for the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell.
“Thanks to our long-time partners at ValleyStar Credit Union for their continued support to bring the best local racers from around the country to compete on the most challenging short track in motorsports at Martinsville Speedway.”
The 2020 edition of the ValleyStar 300 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“ValleyStar couldn’t be more excited to hear the roar of engines once again for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300,” said ValleyStar President and Chief Executive Officer Delbert Lee Morgan.
“Serving our communities energizes the team here at ValleyStar Credit Union and getting the opportunity to bring smiles to the faces of our NASCAR fans is an absolute thrill and we are honored to be a part of it.”
Josh Berry of JR Motorsports is the defending race champion as winner of the 2019 ValleyStar Credit Union 300.
By capturing the checkered flag, Berry collected the biggest, richest payout in the history of the event with $44,000 and the Martinsville grandfather clock, which is presented to all feature race winners at the speedway.
The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will include two 50-lap heat races followed by the 200-lap feature on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
The main event will showcase a 40-car starting field.
Additional details on the format of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be announced at a later date.
For ticket information for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, fans can call 877-RACE-TIX.
The Late Model Stock Car Series was christened in 1985.
Prior to that, the Late Model Sportsman division competed annually from 1970-1982; afterwards it was changed to what is now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In 1985, the Modified race was brought under the banner of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
Below is a list of the race’s past winners.
2021 NASCAR SeasonMartinsville will host its first hree race weekend of night races on April 8-10, 2021.
For the first time since 2010, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Martinsville will host a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, April 9, 2021 and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Martinsville will once again host the penultimate races of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, Martinsville will host a doubleheader with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race and NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race.
The NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship 4 will be set in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Start times and television networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be announced at a later date.PAST WINNERS
YEAR DRIVER
1985 Barry Beggarly
1986 Ed Johnson
1987 Mark Martin
1988 Phil Warren
1989 Curtis Markham
1990 Wayne Patterson
1991 Curtis Markham
1992 Joe Gaita
1993 Mike Skinner
1994 Barry Beggarly
1995 Tony McGuire
1996 B.A. Wilson
1997 Billy Hogan
1998 Dexter Canipe
1999 Robert Powell
2000 Philip Morris
2001 Phil Warren
2002 Frank Deiny Jr.
2003 Jamey Caudill
2004 Tony McGuire
2005 Timothy Peters
2006 Alex Yontz
2007 Dennis Setzer
2008 Jason York
2009 Jake Crum
2010 Philip Morris
2011 Lee Pulliam
2012 Philip Morris
2013 Tommy Lemons Jr.
2014 Lee Pulliam
2015 Tommy Lemons Jr.
2016 Mike Looney
2017 Timothy Peters
2018 C.E. Falk III
2019 Josh Berry
2020 Race Canceled: COVID-19
