ValleyStar 300 returns in September 2021

MARTINSVILLE, – The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the biggest, richest and one of the most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car races, is set for Saturday, Sept. 25 at Martinsville Speedway.

“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the region and our Racing Virginia community together for the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell.

“Thanks to our long-time partners at ValleyStar Credit Union for their continued support to bring the best local racers from around the country to compete on the most challenging short track in motorsports at Martinsville Speedway.”

The 2020 edition of the ValleyStar 300 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ValleyStar couldn’t be more excited to hear the roar of engines once again for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300,” said ValleyStar President and Chief Executive Officer Delbert Lee Morgan.

“Serving our communities energizes the team here at ValleyStar Credit Union and getting the opportunity to bring smiles to the faces of our NASCAR fans is an absolute thrill and we are honored to be a part of it.”