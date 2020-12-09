 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ValleyStar 300 returns in September 2021
0 comments

ValleyStar 300 returns in September 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARTINSVILLE, – The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the biggest, richest and one of the most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car races, is set for Saturday, Sept. 25 at Martinsville Speedway.

“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the region and our Racing Virginia community together for the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell.

“Thanks to our long-time partners at ValleyStar Credit Union for their continued support to bring the best local racers from around the country to compete on the most challenging short track in motorsports at Martinsville Speedway.”

The 2020 edition of the ValleyStar 300 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ValleyStar couldn’t be more excited to hear the roar of engines once again for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300,” said ValleyStar President and Chief Executive Officer Delbert Lee Morgan.

“Serving our communities energizes the team here at ValleyStar Credit Union and getting the opportunity to bring smiles to the faces of our NASCAR fans is an absolute thrill and we are honored to be a part of it.”

Josh Berry of JR Motorsports is the defending race champion as winner of the 2019 ValleyStar Credit Union 300.

By capturing the checkered flag, Berry collected the biggest, richest payout in the history of the event with $44,000 and the Martinsville grandfather clock, which is presented to all feature race winners at the speedway.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will include two 50-lap heat races followed by the 200-lap feature on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

The main event will showcase a 40-car starting field.

Additional details on the format of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be announced at a later date.

For ticket information for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, fans can call 877-RACE-TIX.

The Late Model Stock Car Series was christened in 1985.

Prior to that, the Late Model Sportsman division competed annually from 1970-1982; afterwards it was changed to what is now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In 1985, the Modified race was brought under the banner of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

Below is a list of the race’s past winners.

2021 NASCAR SeasonMartinsville will host its first hree race weekend of night races on April 8-10, 2021.

For the first time since 2010, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Martinsville will host a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, April 9, 2021 and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Martinsville will once again host the penultimate races of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, Martinsville will host a doubleheader with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race and NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship 4 will be set in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Start times and television networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be announced at a later date.PAST WINNERS

YEAR DRIVER

1985 Barry Beggarly

1986 Ed Johnson

1987 Mark Martin

1988 Phil Warren

1989 Curtis Markham

1990 Wayne Patterson

1991 Curtis Markham

1992 Joe Gaita

1993 Mike Skinner

1994 Barry Beggarly

1995 Tony McGuire

1996 B.A. Wilson

1997 Billy Hogan

1998 Dexter Canipe

1999 Robert Powell

2000 Philip Morris

2001 Phil Warren

2002 Frank Deiny Jr.

2003 Jamey Caudill

2004 Tony McGuire

2005 Timothy Peters

2006 Alex Yontz

2007 Dennis Setzer

2008 Jason York

2009 Jake Crum

2010 Philip Morris

2011 Lee Pulliam

2012 Philip Morris

2013 Tommy Lemons Jr.

2014 Lee Pulliam

2015 Tommy Lemons Jr.

2016 Mike Looney

2017 Timothy Peters

2018 C.E. Falk III

2019 Josh Berry

2020 Race Canceled: COVID-19

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics