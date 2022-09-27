ValleyStar, Martinsvillle agree to an extension

MARTINSVILLE,– Martinsville Speedway and ValleyStar Credit Union announce a multi-year extension of the entitlement for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race. The multi-year extension will continue ValleyStar Credit Union’s entitlement at Martinsville Speedway that began in 2015.

“ValleyStar Credit Union is synonymous with the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, so we are proud to extend the entitlement for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway president.

“We are grateful to our long-time partners at ValleyStar Credit Union for their continued support to bring the racing community together for the best Late Model racers to compete on the most storied short track in motorsports.”

“The ValleyStar Credit Union mission, ‘Employees First. Members Benefit.’ finds strength in the partnership we have with Martinsville Speedway,” said Mike Warrell, president and CEO of ValleyStar Credit Union.

“To be the best in service and convenience not only means helping our members with an auto loan to get that sweet ride, or a mortgage loan so they can walk through the door of their dream home, it also means supporting this rich NASCAR tradition with our families, neighbors and friends. We are extremely proud and honored to be a part of this prestigious race.”

ValleyStar Credit Union was founded in 1953 in Martinsville,and has grown to serve families and businesses across Virginia.

ValleyStar Credit Union is committed to supporting and serving the communities where Virginians live and work so that, together, they can strive to lead better, more financially secure lives. T

For formation on ValleyStar Credit Union, visit www.valleystar.org.