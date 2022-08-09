Variety of events headline upcoming SBS race cards

SOUTH BOSTON - South Boston Speedway (SBS) has scheduled a variety of late-season events as it looks ahead to its 65th anniversary celebration and the fall months.

South Boston Speedway will celebrate its 65th anniversary on Saturday night, August 20, with the Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents the South Boston Speedway 65th Anniversary Celebration.

It will be a big night as all four of the track’s NASCAR racing divisions will be in action with twin 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division headlining the night’s action.

The seven-race program will also include races for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

Fans will get to experience racing history as the member competitors of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club, driving vintage Modified and Late Model Sportsman cars will compete in a 25-lap race.

Also, the member competitors of the East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association, driving vintage flathead Ford racecars will compete in a 25-lap race.

A colorful fireworks display celebrating the speedway’s 65th anniversary will follow the night’s racing action and cap the anniversary celebration.

Additional details surrounding the 65th anniversary celebration will be announced soon.

Tickets and competitor armbands that were purchased for the rained-out event on August 6 will be honored at this event.

Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m., qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for the August 20 Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents South Boston Speedway’s 65th Anniversary Celebration event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, August 19. Advance tickets may also be purchased by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

Tickets at the gate on race night will be $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $10 each at the gate on race night.

Individuals wanting to drive a real stock car or participate in a ride-along in a stock car have the opportunity to do that when the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience visits South Boston Speedway on Saturday, August 17 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Reservation and pricing information can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and clicking on the event information. The event is managed by the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, and not by South Boston Speedway.

South Boston Speedway’s four NASCAR racing division track titles will be decided on Saturday night, September 3, when the speedway hosts the Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night event.

The track’s four NASCAR racing divisions will be in action in the final points races of the season and the lightning-fast Mills Family Practice Champ Karts will return for their final event of the season at the .4-mile oval.

Heading into the fall, South Boston Speedway will host the Country Roads Truck Show on Saturday, September 17. Visitors will see classic cars and trucks, big rigs, low-riders, ATVs, UTVs and more in this show that is returning to the track for its second year.

This event is managed and promoted by Thorpe Money Enterprises and not by South Boston Speedway.

Racing returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday afternoon, October 22 with a CARS Tour doubleheader. A 125-lap race is slated for the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car Division and a 100-lap race is slated for the CARS Tour’s Pro Late Model Division. The first race will start at 2 p.m.

Advance tickets are priced at $15 each and may be purchased online or on the South Boston Speedway web site and by phone and at the speedway office during regular business hours. Tickets at the gate on race day will be $20.

South Boston Speedway will close out its 2022 schedule of events on Saturday, October 29, with a drifting event, the SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire. That event will run from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Registration for participants is now open through the Pit Pay app. The fee for driver pit passes is $65. The fee for all other pit passes is $30.

Admission for the SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire event will be $10 for adults. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paid adult. Tickets will be sold only at the gate on the day of the event.

Spectators should enter the speedway using the Turn 4 gate or the backstretch ticket gate. They can view the event from the speedway’s trackside tailgating areas and the lawn chair area in turns three and four. Individuals are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for seating as the grandstand areas will be closed.

Food will be available during the event at the speedway’s concession stand located in turn three.

A food truck will be located in the infield area for participants.