Veteran Lawson continues his pursuit of victories

SOUTH BOSTON - In a sport largely dominated by younger drivers, 27-year racing veteran Chuck Lawson continues to battle for wins and top three finishes while competing in the Limited Sportsman Division at South Boston Speedway (SBS).

“I love being around fast cars and hearing the engines run,” Lawson said when asked why he continues to race.

“I just enjoy the sport. I enjoy the fellowship with all of the guys. This is fun.

“Sometimes I say I’m getting too old for this,” Lawson said.

“If I’m competitive, I feel like I need to keep going.”

While Lawson has spent much of his career competing at Orange County (N.C.) Speedway where he won his only track championship in 2012, he also has competed at SBS at times.

He has been among the top contenders at track at various points in his career but has not won a championship there.

“I’ve been so close,” Lawson said.

“I was so close here several times when I used to race against H.C. Sellers in Limited Sportsman. Championships are hard to come by. There are so many drivers that are capable of winning. You never know who is going to win when you go out there on any given night.”

The 53-year-old Providence, N.C. driver has run well at SBS this season, but unfortunately, bad luck has plagued his early-season efforts.

He sits in sixth place, just four points out of fifth point standings entering the twin 30-lap division races that will be part of Saturday night's card.

Lawson finished 13th in the division’s season-opening race and ninth in the second event of the season.

Those finishes are not the kind of finishes Lawson expected or wanted to kick off the season.

“We’ve had a monkey on our back,” Lawson said.

“I led some of the first race and the car jumped out from underneath me and I hit the wall. The second race, I qualified sixth, was running third and the right rear tire went flat.”

The metaphorical tide may be starting to turn for Lawson.

In a 65-lap race on April 29, Lawson won the pole, led 31 laps, and scored his best finish of the season: a fourth-place showing.

“We can be competitive and have a good season if we can turn things around, shake this monkey off of our back and start getting some decent finishes,” Lawson said.

“I think we’re capable of winning and I think I’m capable of winning. We’ve just got to have some luck go our way.”

A five-race card features a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, the twin, 30-lap Limited Sportsman races, a 25-lap sprint for the Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Hornets Division.

Editor's Note: Joe Chandler is the Director of Public Relations at South Boston Speedway.